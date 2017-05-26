Ready to fly? That’s the name of country singer/songwriter T.J. Broscoff’s hit album. “Ready To Fly” flourished on Texas radio with five singles reaching well inside the top 30 on the Texas Music charts.

Broscoff and his band are touring the southwest and will be in Sedona at Sound Bites Grill on Saturday, June 3rd from 7-10pm for a great night of music and dancing. They performed last summer twice and are back by popular demand.

Most established artists would love to see that much success on any release, especially their first. The stories on the album were true and described his struggle with his demons and his readiness to put it all behind him and move forward. To everyone’s delight, his life and his determination to be a class artist ran parallel on a road to success. TJ was ready to fly.

T.J. Broscoff an award winning country artist is changing the direction of country music. Based in Austin, Texas, T. J. has taken his time to develop a musical style all his own -- one part traditional country, one part alternative, one part folk -- and it’s all good.

TJ was raised in the suburbs of a major metropolitan area in Texas that afforded him the opportunity to be surrounded by tons of music and tons of friends. Along with those came influences that masqueraded themselves as a good thing. Turns out that became an issue.

TJ went years deep into a situation that no one plans on doing. An Arizona desert brought TJ to the realization that enough was enough and he has never looked back.

The one thing that TJ clung to that provided fulfillment and joy in his life that he had complete control of was his music. He spent hours and hours perfecting his playing and developing a style that would include everything from alternative to country influences.

There are many guitar players that are good and there are many that are functional but there are very few that can iron out a style of their very own. TJ has done just that. Add to that his ability to craft a lyric that can break your heart, make you think deeply about a subject, or encourage you to feel patriotic down to the depths of your sinews, and you have the picture of a complete performer.

T.J. fuses traditional country twang into alternative rhythms to create his own sound -- a sound critics and listeners enjoy. After the success of “Ready to Fly,” TJ was ready with a whole new set of stories and observations that he knew he was ready to share. “The Break” was recorded and produced in the same studio that had brought forth his last project with Bill Green at the board and is as solid as a rock. With broader instrumentation and intelligent lyrics, “The Break” stands as a natural successor to its freshman counterpart, “Ready To Fly.”

Both of these projects are proof that musical ideas can be new and fresh and can also be coupled with lyrical content that does not insult the listener’s ability to understand more than a backroad and a tailgate. In two words you can describe TJ and his music: smart and talented.

Playing his music in nearly 200 shows a year proves that he was ready to fly and that all he needed was the break. T.J.’s awards include 2011 nominated Best New Male Vocalist TRRMA Awards,

2011 nominated Best album of the year TRRMA Awards, and 2012 nominated Best Male Vocalist TRRMA Awards. Enjoy TJ Broscoff if for no other reason than he is a smart and talented musician.

T.J. and his band will be performing 7-10pm This up beat country band is real Texas Country. Tickets are $15 per person in advance and $20 at the door. Doors open in the showroom at 5:30 pm for dinner and show time is 7-10 pm.

This is his second appearance in Sedona. Sound Bites Grill is located at the shops at Hyatt Pinon Pointe in Uptown Sedona. For more information about the band or to make reservations call 928-282-2713; SoundBitesGrill.com