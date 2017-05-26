Silk Painter Denise DeKemer is Guest Artist at the Village Gallery

The Village Gallery of Local Artists will host silk painter Denise DeKemer for two months as their Guest Artist, beginning with a reception on June 2nd from 5-8. Denise’s vibrantly colored silk paintings, prints, cards and scarves will be on display during the months of June and July.

The vivid color that can be achieved from painting on silk first attracted Denise to this medium, and once hooked, she avidly sought more information. She attended a workshop to learn the basics of the gutta-serti (“rubber fence”) technique and then set off on her own. When creating paintings, Denise uses either a resist gutta (which is natural rubber), or a water based resist to create lines that will block the flow of dye to create images as she paints in the dyes. Her other designs are more free flowing, and do not incorporate resist.

Denise says of her work; “The thing about silk painting is the beauty and intensity of the color. It’s the same thing that initially attracted me to this medium, and the thing that continues to enchant me. There are really infinite ways to layer, blend and process the silk in order to achieve various textures and depth, and I am continually learning and working to improve my craft and my artistic skills. I love it. I just do. It gives me joy.”

Denise resides in Prescott and also shows her work in Scottsdale, Oregon, Montana and North Dakota. As well as having a passion for textiles and color, Denise DeKemper wants to live in a world where kindness is always correct, love rules, and shoes are optional.

All are invited to meet Denise at the reception on June 2nd, and again on July 7th from 5-8 pm at the Village Gallery, located at 6512 Hwy 179 in the Village of Oak Creek at the roundabout on Hwy 179 and Cortez. Refreshments will be served and many artist members of the gallery will attend. For more information call 284-1416. The Village Gallery is currently accepting applications for new artists. Applications are available at the gallery or online at www.sedonalocalartists.com.