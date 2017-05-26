Urban art exhibition on display at Lanning Gallery

Lanning Gallery in Sedona opens the new exhibition “Jonathan Howard: Oblique Dialogue” 1st Friday, June 2nd, with an artist reception from 5-8 pm. Howard gives an Artist Talk at 6 pm.

For Jonathan Howard, who captures the faces and facades, bridges and blocks of city living, this exhibition brings a return to the layered textures and collage elements he first explored in 20082012. After having turned his focus to oils, Howard realized that he actually preferred not to paint with paint alone.

It is these quiet details, these layers not only of literal material but of emotional material that provide the power and the intrigue in any Jonathan Howard painting. “As an artist I can only create work that addresses my feeling and strike for a universality that will let the work speak outside of my times alone.”

The muted, limited palette of Jonathan Howard keeps his graphics center stage. His imagery asks us to project or engage in our own manner. Symbolism is subtle, such as a windblown flag twisted on its pole, portrayed in strong black elements against a collaged ground of gray. To Howard the image “speaks to the fact that we try to impose black or white solutions onto a world that is nothing but shades of gray … The end result is a tangled up country.” For the artist, however, the politics of one side or another doesn’t enter into his work. It is reality, in its many guises, both realized and unspoken, that drives the imagery of Jonathan Howard. There is liberation for the artist in portraying the honesty of emotion that he represents: A purging that allows a lightness to emerge.

Stop in to the opening of “Jonathan Howard: Oblique Dialogue” and meet the engaging artist; enjoy the Artist Talk by Jonathan Howard at 6 pm. This exhibition runs through June 11th.

For additional Lanning Gallery information and photos see LanningGallerySedona on Facebook, follow on Instagram, or visit the gallery on Pinterest. Lanning Gallery, 928-282-6865, mail@lanninggallery.com, www.lanninggallery.com. Located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona. Open daily: 10-6 Mon-Sat; 11-5 Sun. NEW extended hours through June: Open till 8pm Th-Sat.