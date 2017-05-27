Beaver Creek School promotes 32 eighth graders

Including accommodation students, Beaver Creek School officially promoted 32 students Wednesday in school’s multi-purpose building. Following awards presentations, speeches, and the song and rose ceremony, Beaver Creek School District Superintendent Karin Ward and Principal Katrina Sacco presented the diplomas, along with BCSD Governing Board members Jo Burke, Betty Hart, Jacqueline Harshman, Karen DuFresne and Perry Krowne. Valedictorian Mia Charley spoke, as well as co-salutatorians Quinn Franklin and Nicholas Lysons. Mia will attend Camp Verde High School in 2017-2018, while both Quinn and Nicholas will attend Mingus Union High School. The promotion ceremony ended with the school’s traditional dance back down the aisle. Attendees then attended a reception in the cafeteria before graduates then danced in the gym until 10 p.m. For a gallery of more photographs, visit cvbugle.com. (Photos by Bill Helm)