COMMENTARY: NBA Finals rubber match worth the wait

2017 NBA Finals Game 1: Cleveland at Golden State, Thursday, 6 p.m., abc Game 2: Cleveland at Golden State, Sunday June 4, 5 p.m., abc Game 3: Golden State at Cleveland, Wednesday June 7, 6 p.m., abc Game 4: Golden State at Cleveland, Friday June 9, 6 p.m., abc Game 5: Cleveland at Golden State, Monday June 12, 6 p.m., abc (if necessary) Game 6: Golden State at Cleveland, Thursday June 15, 6 p.m., abc (if necessary) Game 7: Cleveland at Golden State, Sunday June 18, 5 p.m., abc, (if necessary)

They say the waiting is the hardest part and after another long, pretty much meaningless regular season and an awful playoffs, the NBA Finals are here.

We can forget about how long the regular season was, so lengthy that players are routinely rested and how bad the rest of the playoffs were (there was other teams in the NBA tournament right? Usually you had wonder) because the long awaited NBA Finals are here.

After these titans clashed in 2015 and Golden State won, Cleveland ended its curse, rallying to win their first title since, like, Grover Cleveland, and setting up a rubber match we’ve been waiting over 11 months for.

Last year’s NBA Finals went seven games, how can it be topped?

Well since then the Warriors, fresh from setting the regular season record for wins in 2015-16 with 73 wins, added MVP caliber Kevin Durant in the next salvo of their arms race with the Cavaliers.

It’s like the Cavs sent one of the Warriors to the hospital and Golden State sent one of the Cavaliers to the morgue.

After winning a measly 67 games in the regular season, Golden State is undefeated in the playoffs, sweeping all their series and treating the Western Conference like the once mighty left part of the league was free bread before the main course.

Not to be outdone, the Cavaliers have gone 12-1 in the playoffs and as the two seed, not the one like the Warriors. Some how they dropped a game in the conference finals but then again the Celtics are the most storied franchise in the league, maybe they had some left over Beantown magic.

Anyway, what we waited so long for finally starts on Thursday. It’s really the perfect match-up for a divided nation.

Like the country is split between red and blue, it seems like sports fans have line up on Team Golden State or Team LeBron.

The Warriors represent the big city, coastal elites and the Cavaliers the hard working Rust Belt.

Cleveland features the best player in the game arguably the greatest of all time. Meanwhile Golden State has a galaxy of stars.

Sure, Golden State seems like the Evil Empire by adding Durant after barely losing the 2016 finals and winning an NBA record number of games but Cleveland is pretty hateable too.

Shockingly the Cavs sported championship shirts that said “earned, not given,” as if they didn’t win the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery two years in a row and three years out of four. And that’s after they won it in 2003 and picked up LeBron James.

Ask the Suns or Knicks or the many other teams that have had their hearts broken by the lottery.

Sure, you can call the Warriors the Evil Empire and Photoshop the Death Star into their roundel in their logo but keep in mind that Cavaliers are closer to the First Order than the Rebel Alliance.

The Warriors are stacked with players people don’t like, Steph Curry because he’s successful, Draymond Green because he plays like a Grayson Allen that people like and Durant because he abandoned Oklahoma City (although it’s not like they got their franchise via expansion, so it’s hard to feel that sorry for them).

Meanwhile people seem to love or hate James. He’s like a basketball playing Trump but with talent.

His decision to leave Cleveland for Miami caused people to burn their James jerseys that they probably spent around a $100 for. And his decision to leave the Heat was also oddly hated as basketball fans have weird rules about how a player should pursue championships.

Then again would we really be surprised if James joins the Warriors if they win this series?

Basketball fans cried foul when James joined the Cavs and Durant the Warriors but this era of super teams is exactly what the NBA needs.

Would you rather see a finals with a pretty good team beating a solid team?

The finals are so good that the defending champions are 12-1 this post season and have an average margin of victory of 13.6 and they’re the underdogs.

This is America, we want the stars doing battle and we want players we can hate, characters we can build up and tear down and we want drama.

Let the games begin.