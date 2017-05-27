Gayle Mabery receives recognition for 25 years of service

CLARKDALE – The Clarkdale Council acknowledged Town Manager Gayle Mabery’s 25th anniversary of working for the town during a special meeting May 23.

Plans for the recognition were hidden from her.

Before receiving her award, council members took turns praising Mabery.

Mayor Doug Von Gausig said he has learned more from her than anyone else.

In attendance was Mabery’s family; members took the podium to express warm admiration.



“I really did appreciate the recognition last night, and it was extra special to have so many family members there as well. I feel so fortunate, so honored, to have served in the community that I love for so long,” said Mabery in an email.

“We have so many great people here in Clarkdale … our citizens, elected officials, and a really wonderful staff. With so many people creating such a wonderful environment, it hasn’t been hard to dedicate 25 years to this town,” she continued.

Mabery said she has worked with a number of people over the 25 years who have also had long tenures with Clarkdale.

“In fact, there are 4 other 20+ year employees working for the Town now, and together the five of us have 130 years of service to Clarkdale: Christine Keller (Public Works)-24 years; Elpidio Rangel (Public Works)-25 years; Troy Smith (Police)-27 years; and Mick McCullough (Utilities)-29 years,” she said.

Mabery took on the Town Manager’s position 19 years ago, and is currently the second longest serving City/Town Manager in the state.

“With the average tenure of a Town Manager in the 3-6 year range, I’m certainly the exception to the rule. Clarkdale is a special place, and it is a privilege to work each day towards maintaining our treasured quality of life, exploring new ways to do things and serving the people of this community. It is truly my honor to get to serve in my own hometown,” she said.