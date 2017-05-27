High levels of arsenic, lead found on Clarkdale properties

CLARKDALE – Tuesday, the Common Council of the Town of Clarkdale approved action regarding the execution of various soil removal access agreements for town properties at a special meeting.

Exceedances of arsenic, and sometimes lead, were found in the soil around town-owned properties, including the courthouse; police station; town hall; clubhouse; utility department; town yard; and various allies in both lower and upper Clarkdale and Patio Park.

These properties qualify for soil remediation and landscaping.

The samples were taken during the first round of testing, removed from the first 12 inches of soil. More samples could be taken from 12 to 24 inches of soil if necessary.

Testing continues, said Town Manager Gayle Mabery during the presentation.

Mabery said she just received a new packet of results a few days again, and will continue to present the data before the council for public record.

Background

The Clarkdale copper smelter was operated by the United Verde Copper Company from 1915 to 1932 and by Phelps Dodge Corporation from 1935 to 1953.

As the corporate successor to Phelps Dodge Corporation, Freeport Minerals entered into the Arizona Department of Environmental Equality (ADEQ) Voluntary Remediation Program to investigate potential impacts to soil from historical smelter operations.

For the past 15 months, Clarkdale soil samples were sent to an independent laboratory and tested to determine the concentrations of arsenic, copper, lead, tin, zinc, and boron in the soil.

If concentrations of one or more of the metals exceed soil target cleanup levels, Freeport will remove and replace the impacted soil and restore the landscaping to similar condition. The program is free and voluntary.

The soil testing has the oversight of both the ADEQ and the Yavapai-Apache Nation Environmental Protection Agency.

Letters about the program have been sent to property owners in the expanded area. If a property owner gives permission for soil testing to be done, and the results come back positive, they can agree to have the contaminated soil removed.

So far, between 80 and 90 percent of the tested areas have an exceedance, said Mabery.

For the previous story regarding Clarkdale’s soil remediation, visit https://www.verdenews.com/news/2017/apr/01/clarkdale-soil-clean-expands-boundaries/.

For more information about the United Verde Soil Program, visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/United_Verde_Soil_Program.htm.

In other business from the May 23 meeting

The council approved the 2018-2018 Verde Valley Humane Society Impound Agreement.

The council approved the Intergovernmental Agreement between the town of Clarkdale and the City of Phoenix for use of the Phoenix Business Intelligence System.

The council approved the Kimley-Horn proposal to evaluate existing town roads and develop a 3 to 5 year road system capital improvement plan at a cost not to exceed $30,000.

The council approved a request to continue funding the implementation of a water education curriculum for kindergarten through eighth-grade students at Clarkdale-Jerome school.

The council approved an amendment to Southwestern Environmental Consultants Professional Services to include the design for Rincon Drive area of the Upper Town water main replacement project and provide post-design services.

The council approved an ordinance of the mayor and town council of the Town of Clarkdale deleting chapter 8-2 in its entirety – tax code of the Clarkdale Town Code; repealing conflicting ordinances and providing for severability.

The council approved the Arizona Public Employers Health Pool (APEHP) distribution of pool assets to APEHP members.

