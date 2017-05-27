Obituary: Luke Joshua Miller 1985-2016

Luke Joshua Miller, 31, passed away on May 22, 2017.

He was born on May 29, 1985.

He is now with Jesus and waiting for Mom and Dad Wade and Ruth Miller of Laveen, AZ; 2 brothers; 2 children; the love of his life Megan Lanpher of Rimrock and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 10 am.

