Beaver Creek Library to display local art in June, July

RIMROCK – In an effort to ‘build a better world,’ the Beaver Creek Public Library has expanded its summer programming this year to include the display of local art – as well as access to its creators.

From 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, folks are invited to talk with artists as they set up their work for display at the Beaver Creek Public Library.

For most people who see themselves as artists, this endeavor is a matter of self-expression, even self-portraiture in a way. Each piece that an artist creates tells a story about its maker’s tastes, predilections, opinions or beliefs.

Though Rimrock resident Sunshower Rose has been working on her art for as long as she can remember, lately it’s been more of a partnership with artists on a more national and international scale that has motivated her.

Since 1981, Rose has been drawing caricatures, such as cartoons and portraits at events. In the past several years, she has evolved her old world method of drawing people’s caricatures, going from ink on paper to working digitally.

Rose will demonstrate her digital caricature work Wednesday, also from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., at the Beaver Creek Library.

The library will display the work of community artists through July 26. Anyone interested in displaying work at the library can call 928-567-4034 for space availability.

From 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 22 at the Beaver Creek Library, Rose will also demonstrate her collaborative art. Before the presentation, Rose will discuss the digital method she uses.

Watch as Rose takes two pieces of art and overlays one over the other, to create an entirely new piece of art.

For more information, contact Sunshower Rose at 928-550-1088 or visit www.sunshowerrose.com.

Local artists’ creative work will be on display during library hours at the Beaver Creek Public Library, located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Call 928-567-4034 for more information.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42