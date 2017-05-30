Camp Verde Kiwanis Student of the Month

Camp Verde High School’s Carson Zale has been selected as the May Student of the Month by the Camp Verde Kiwanis Club. Carson has been in Student Council since the 6th grade. He has been a member of the Teen Outreach Program and served as the sophomore Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Ambassador in 2015. Carson has also played Varsity Football and Baseball for 4 years. This young man plans to attend Yavapai College and study Fire Science and also has aspirations of attending ASU to become a Sports Broadcaster through the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.