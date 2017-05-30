Letter: No shortage of helping hands to make military memorial park a reality

Editor:

The Army monument unveiling at the Cottonwood Memorial Park on Saturday, May 27, was an awesome event. We look forward to the future unveilings.

We want to express our heartfelt thanks to all the committee members, the City of Cottonwood, all volunteers and donors for making such an impressive park available to us.

Thank you to former Cottonwood mayor, Diane Joens and councilpersons Kyla Alan and Deb Althouse for all you have done to make this possible and for your attendance on Saturday. We also appreciate the Camp Verde horseback honor guard, Sedona’s representation by a councilperson, and all the other dignitaries in attendance.

Conspicuous by their absences were Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, County Supervisors Randy Garrison and Tom Thurman, and Clarkdale Mayor Doug Von Gausig. While we do not know this for sure, it appears they did not even make their plans to attend or not to attend known to the organizers. Randy Garrison attended at least one other unveiling during the campaign cycle but was a no-show today. Based on our recollections (could be faulty) Mayor Elinski has not attended any of the Military Park events. Is the Military Park only significant to veterans or veteran’s spouses? I hope that is not the case but the thought is something to keep in mind for the next election.

The Military Park and the construction progress, mostly by volunteers, is magnificent. When completed, our family will be represented on three monuments. One member will appear on two of the monuments as he served in two branches of service in addition to numerous years in the Army National Guard. We are proud of this heritage and our family’s service to our country and are grateful to those who remember.

Doug and Carol Hulse

Cottonwood