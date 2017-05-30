Obituary: Helen Frances Martin

Helen Frances Martin, 96, passed away on May 26, 2017 peacefully at her home in Cottonwood, AZ. She was born on June 20, 1920 in New York where she resided for 85 years before moving to Arizona to be around family.

She loved her job of 40 years as a Secretary for Bristol- Myers Squibb Company. After retiring she continued to work part time continuing her secretarial work for a Medically Handicapped Facility.

She had a great passion for Broadway Shows, raising cats and collecting giraffes. She also enjoyed shopping on QVC.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Herman Martin and Katherine Simon-Martin. Her brother Herman Martin and Sisters- in -law Agnes Martin and Ruth Martin.

She is survived by her Brother Robert Martin, Nephew Glenn (Pamela) Martin, Nephew Steven Martin (Catherine Coates), Great- Nephew Eric (Amber) Martin, Great-Niece Carys Coates- Martin, Great-Niece Michelle (Matt) Edwards. Great-Great nieces and nephews Emily, Logan, Ellie, Evan and Erin along with many friends. She loved her family so much!

She will be cremated at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood, AZ and a memorial service with a Catholic Mass will be held on July 12, 2017 in Queens, New York. In lieu of flowers the family asked that you make a donation in the memory of Helen Martin to Hospice of the Pines at 13207 East Street, Rt. 169 Dewey, AZ 86327.

Information provided by survivors.