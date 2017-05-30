Obituary: Jesse Oliver ‘Ollie’ Cregier

Ollie was born in Holly Hill Florida on December 23rd, 1973. He died May 8, 2017 in Camp Verde, Az., at the the age of 43.

Ollie is survived by his Father, Matthew Fazakas of Denver, Co., his Mother, Barbara Cregier, of Cornville, Az., two brothers, Tim Cregier who resides in Phoenix, Az. , Jason Cregier, who lives in New Orleans, and a sister, Jenny Friend, who lives in the country near Gainesville, Florida.

Also surviving are his cousins, Lorka Munoz, residing in Dayton, Ohio, and Chris Nedrow, of Columbus, Ohio. This family is gonna miss the heck outta Oliver, including his step-dad, Paul Fried, who lives in Phoenix, Az. , and his little dog, Phoebe.

Ollie was made of Love, and will be missed by many friends in many places, who cherished his warm heart and sensitive caring soul.

He made a difference in the 43 years we got to spend with him living on the planet. He was a deep thinker, an intuitive philosopher, creative writer and gifted poet. He excelled at Men’s Fast Pitch Softball, and Chess.

He loved to be in Nature, and had a passion for fly fishing. Ollie nurtured & loved many animals. He was heard to say, “I like animals more than I like most people.” Love of musickept his life flowing for as long as he lived, as it did many in his generation. His music selection was vast and eclectic.

Thank-you Chicago Cubs, for winning the World Series last year, making this a good year to die. Broncos, time to step up!

Please, if you can, make donations in Ollie’s name to a suicide prevention and/or mental health organization of your choice.

There will be a memorial sometime this Summer.

Onward through the fog.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.