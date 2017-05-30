Obituary: Shirley J. Rennie

Shirley J. Rennie, age 72 of Clarkdale, passed away at home on Friday, May 26 after a long illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.



Shirley was a life-long resident of the Verde Valley. She was born in Prescott and was proud to have been a grade school attendant of a one-room school house in Irving-Childs where her father worked for the APS Irving Hydroelectric Power Plant. She later finished elementary school in Clarkdale and then Cottonwood. She attended high school in Jerome where she met and later married her husband Chuck Jr.

Many will remember Shirley for her beautiful craft and quilting projects. She loved quilting, canning, gardening, and spending time chatting with her friends at her morning coffee klatch.



Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Chuck Rennie Jr., daughter Kelly, son Chuck III, grandchildren Melody (Brady) and Tanner Rennie, three Great Grandchildren, sister Pat (Wright), brother Clinton Hubbs, and her three special pugs Herachio, Dexter, and Daisy.

Mass will be held on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 10:00am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood. A reception will follow.

Information provided by survivors.