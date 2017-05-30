Verde Heritage 1929: Cars Will Bring Dudes to the Valley

"HOTEL CHAIN BRINGS GUESTS FROM FLAGSTAFF."

"Hundreds of sightseers who never before visited Yavapai County will be brought here this summer by Romaine Lowdermilk, manager for the Arizona Biltmore and Hamilton Wonderbus service, who has established headquarters for the summer in Flagstaff. The Flagstaff office will be in the Hotel Monte Vista. The two hotels are links in a chain of hostelries. A caravan of tourist busses managed by Lowdermilk provides an extraordinary sightseeing service for guests booked on the route of the chain hotels."

"A majority of the guests routed between Flagstaff and Phoenix are brought through the Verde district. Wherever possible, Lowdermilk accompanies his guests personally. The automobiles used are not of the usual bus type, but are luxurious seven-passenger sedans, with a uniformed driver."

"Sunday Lowdermilk brought a group of tourists through the district. The trip included a stop at Stoneman Lake and Mormon Lake, Soda Springs, Montezuma Well, Rimrock Ranch, Montezuma Castle, and other points in that historically famous district. The route usually takes the tourists through the Verde district to Prescott and down through Wickenberg."

"POPULAR RESORT MAN: Romaine Lowdermilk is one of the best known resort men in the state. The Lowdermilk's sold the Rimrock dude ranch last fall to 'Big Bill' Eaton. The Eatons have run the ranch during the winter and Romaine has been host and entertainer for guests at the new Arizona Biltmore. Romaine is a clever host with many natural adaptabilities. His long residence in the state and familiarity with all points of tourist interest leaves him ideally equipped for the work he now has in hand."

"The resort at Soda Springs is managed this summer by Mrs. Romaine Lowdermilk. The swimming pool at Soda Springs is already doing a good business. Perhaps a score of Verde district people used the grounds there Sunday, together with a large number of tourists."

"Mrs. Lowdermilk, the mother of Romaine, is the postmistress at the newly designated Rimrock Post Office. Montezuma Well also is taken care of this summer by the Lowdermilk's, for the heirs of William Back, who died about a week ago."

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; Tuesday, May 21, 1929; page 1.)

"POST OFFICE FIRST ON BACK RANCH."

"To the Editor:"

"Here is a correction, not a very important one, unless to a historian in pursuit of place names. It relates to the Rimrock Post Office."

"In February 1929, when Mrs. Ella Loudermilk was granted a post office in the Beaver Creek community it was at the William Back homestead and not on a Fain property. The Back Ranch, now Montezuma Well Park Service property, was under lease to the owners of the Rimrock Ranch."

"When Romaine Loudermilk and Russell Boardman sold the Rimrock Ranch to Eaton Brothers, of Wolf, Wyoming, the Rimrock Post Office was moved in the fall of 1929 to Soda Springs Ranch and remained there for 37 years."

"The patrons of the Rimrock Post Office are most grateful to the Arizona senators in the U. S. Senate, Carl Hayden and Paul Fannin, and to Morris Udall and Sam Steiger in the House of Representatives, for their aid and attention to our pleas for assistance in retaining his long-established Post Office in our growing district."

"Virginia Webb, Soda Springs Ranch."

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, August 15, 1968; page 2.)

ELLA IMOGENE (HOUSEHOLDER) LOWDERMILK was born in Ohio on October 10, 1856. She had lived in Arizona for 39 years and was a retired postmistress when she died in Phoenix, at the age of 92, on July 3, 1949. Her remains were shipped to Chetopa, Kansas.