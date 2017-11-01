Teen transported to hospital after I-17 rollover

A single-vehicle rollover occurred Wednesday around 3:54 p.m. on southbound Interstate 17 at milepost 288, just north of Camp Verde.
Two people were inside the vehicle that rolled into the median, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. A 16-year-old female was taken by ambulance to Verde Valley Medical Center. The male driver sustained minor injuries, said DPS.
There was no road closures from the accident.
