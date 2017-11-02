Arizona vintage base ball league opens season in Camp Verde

The World Series may have just ended but the Arizona Territories Vintage Base Ball League is just starting.

Opening day for the ATVBBL is Saturday at Fort Verde State Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The league has nine teams spread across Arizona.

On Saturday eight of the teams will be in action and the Fort Verde Excelsiors will face the Phoenix Senators and Tucson Saguaros.

The season runs from November to April.

Get to know each team before seeing them on Saturday in Camp Verde:

Bisbee Bees

Founded: 2007

Home Grounds: Varney Park, Peoria

Fun fact: The Bees are actually based in Peoria but were founded by Bisbee native John Tenney. They are named after a minor league club that played in Bisbee from 1928 to 1941.

Bisbee Black Sox

Founded: 2009

Home Grounds: Warren Ballpark, Bisbee

Fun fact: Warren Ballpark is the country’s oldest functioning ballpark.

Fort Verde Excelsiors

Founded: 2016

Home Grounds: Fort Verde Historical Park

Fun fact: This century Fort Verde has hosted Vintage Base Ball for about 10 years.

Glendale Gophers

Founded: 2009

League champions: 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013

Fun fact: The Gophers got their name from the furry little spectators that had “overrun” their home field.

Mesa Miners

Founded: 2017

Home Grounds: Roadrunner Park, Phoenix; Desert Horizon Park, Phoenix; and McQueen Park, Gilbert

Fun fact: Former Gopher Scott Shaw founded the Miners.

Prescott Champions

Founded: 2016

Home Grounds: Ken Lindley Park

Fun fact: Ken Lindley Park is the home of the Yavapai College soccer team and hosted the 2008 USA Olympic softball team.

Phoenix Senators

Founded: 2008

Home Grounds: Roadrunner Park, Phoenix; Desert Horizon Park, Phoenix; and McQueen Park, Gilbert

Fun fact: The Senators are named for a minor leagued team that played on and off from 1915 to 1953.

Tempe Tip-Tops

Founded: 2013

Home Grounds: Hubb’s Field, Phoenix

Fun fact: They got their name from the Brooklyn Tip-Tops a Federal League team from 1914-15 and as Tip-Top, Arizona, a silver mining ghost town.

Tucson Saguaros

Founded: 2010

Home Grounds: Joaquin Murrieta Park,Tucson

Fun fact: There is two Tucson Saguaros baseball teams, the Pecos League of Professional Baseball Clubs Saguaros won the league in its inaugural season, 2016. The pro Saguaros play at Warren Ballpark on Sundays.