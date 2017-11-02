Camp Verde High School student of the month

Camp Verde High School has announced that senior Ani Steinhardt the school’s November Kiwanis Student of the Month. Steinhardt has a 4.028 GPA and is ranked second in her class. Steinhardt has been involved in Student Council and National Honor Society, and plans to attend Grand Canyon University to study Psychology and Human Behaviors.
