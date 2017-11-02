CV cross country shows promise at sectionals

Camp Verde cross country didn’t qualify any runners for the state meet but had some bright spots at sectionals.

On Friday the Cowboys went to the Division IV Section III meet at the Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook and every runner finished in the top 88.

“It went OK, not our best ever obviously, as no one qualified for State however we were pleased with the performance,” said Camp Verde head coach Mike O’Callaghan. “We had good performances out of the kids though, so from that aspect that was good.”

Junior Dominic Pittman led the way with a 43rd place finish in 19:23.38. Junior Logan Pratt was 78th in 22:07.86 and sophomore Sy Hanson ran a 23:40.58, taking 88th.

Hanson ran despite not being in the best shape.

“I give a lot of credit to Sy Hanson, he was sick the week before and could not run and then even though he was still feeling sick Monday and Tuesday but he came and ran,” O’Callaghan said. “He did come up and he did step up and ran. Obviously he wasn’t in great shape to run, but the fact that he got out there and stepped up to the line to run, I thought said a lot for him, for as crummy as he was feeling.”

On the girls side, senior Claudia Escobedo was 52nd with a 26:17.59.

“Claudia ran about a minute faster than she ran at the same meet last year,” O’Callaghan said.

Despite small numbers, O’Callaghan said he was happy with how the season went.

“We’re happy with the performance of the kids, it was a good group to work with Dominic, Logan and Sy were there pretty much everyday unless they were being sick,” O’Callaghan said. “They put a lot of effort into the season and they got a lot of good returns. Logan especially had a really nice jump from last year both in his times and just his racing, just watching him race, he was really great. Sy in his first year of cross country, he got out, he ran well, he ran hard, unfortunately he had the wrong time of the season to go and get sick.”