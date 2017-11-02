DeVore leads Mingus Union cross country at sectionals

Senior Hannah DeVore shined and the freshmen boys impressed for Mingus Union cross country.

Last Friday at the Division III Section IV Sectionals at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook, Mingus Union senior Hannah DeVore took 14th in 21:11.21 and the Mingus Union boys finished in 13th place.

“They went pretty well,” said Mingus head coach Justine Sparks. “The boys didn’t quite qualify but they all ran really well and I think they were pretty happy with the end of the season.”

DeVore, who has been a regular at the track and field state meets in her high school career, heads to the Division III cross country meet on Saturday at 8:55 a.m. at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

“I think she’s already proven that she can really perform at that elite level and I wouldn’t be surprised at all with a top 10 finish if she runs at her potential,” Sparks said.

Although they were missing one of their three elite freshman runners, Mingus Union’s rookie runners impressed Sparks at sectionals.

Jehiah Rogers took 38th with a time of 18:44.09. Riley Bliss was 71st in 19:59.51. Classmate Henry Durnez didn’t run at sectionals.

“They were really incredible, they were kind of a power trio,” Sparks said. “Jehiah Rodgers, which is the fastest boy on the team, ran really close to his PR and that sectionals course is a really hard course to do that on, so I was really pleased with him. And then Riley Bliss one of the other freshman boys, he ran really well as well.”

The other Marauder boys were junior Cody Wager, who was 73rd in 20:08.15, sophomore Lucas Doerksen, who took 81st with a 20:55.12 and sophomore John Valentine, who came in 86th in 21:46.77. Senior Tiffany Drake was 99th in the girls race with a time of 34:28.26