Mingus kids hoops camp next week

Basketball season is just around the corner and girls and boys will get a chance to work on their skills next week.
The Mingus Union High School Kids Basketball Camp will be held on Friday November 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MUHS gym. It is for girls and boys grades three through eight.
The cost is $15 and the first 30 campers get a free t-shirt. There will be games, contests and prizes.
For more information, contact Mingus Union head boys basketball coach Dave Beery at (406) 209-6918.
