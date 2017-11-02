Obituary: Wallace Long

Wallace Long, 84, of Camp Verde, AZ, passed away October 26, 2017 by complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. He was loving, caring & generous with his time and love.

Born and raised in Arizona, he loved the outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing.



He is survived by his wife Pat, 3 daughters; Becky Sherbenow, Denise Valentine, Cheryl Long and Islon Bryan Long, 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. He has 1 brother, Richard Long. There will be no services.

Information provided by survivors.