Cottonwood enhances domestic violence response

COTTONWOOD – October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Though the month has come and gone, Cottonwood’s risk assessment program is in full force.

The Cottonwood Police Department implemented the Arizona Intimate Partner Risk Assessment Instrument System (APRAIS) Sept. 1. to enhance its efforts in domestic violence response.

Developed by Northern Arizona University’s Family Violence Unit, APRAIS is an 18-question assessment that first-responding officers ask the victim to help gauge the level of threat to the victim - as well as assess the likelihood of severe rec-victimization. The Cottonwood Police Department is the first agency in the Verde Valley to implement this tool.

About intimate partner domestic violence

Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, and emotional/psychological abuse. The frequency and severity of it varies dramatically.

Cottonwood’s risk assessment narrows in on intimate partner domestic violence. An intimate partner is considered a spouse, a partner, or former partner. In the United States, an average of 20 people are physically abused by intimate partners every minute. This equates to more than 10 million abuse victims annually. One in three women, and one in four men have been physically abused by an intimate partner. Over nine percent of women in the U.S. have been raped by an intimate partner.

How APRAIS works

Northern Arizona University’s Family Violence Unit was piloting APRAIS across Prescott and Prescott Valley, which is how Cottonwood Police Department came about it.

“No one in the Verde Valley instituted it yet. And the more we kind of dug into the program, we realized this would be great thing for Cottonwood,” said Johannah Rutschow, Victim Advocate for Cottonwood Police Department.

“The need is there,” added retire law enforcement officer Jack Van Wye, who volunteers his time to the department.

When police respond to a domestic violence call, they handle the situation like normal. Someone may go to jail, or someone may be cited.

“Then there is the victim who is just kind of left to deal with this,” said Rutschow. Everyone leaves the scene and then the victim is left there, explained Rutschow.

“This program looks at the victim and what is going to happen with them,” she said.

APRAIS is a series of 18 questions that the officer will ask the victim. They are ‘yes’ and ‘no’ questions, and the victim has the option to decline answering.

Before asking the questions, the officer will let the victim know that the information provided in the assessment may be used in a criminal case. The information can also be used when setting bail for the defendant, and it also can be used in prosecution.

The purpose of the assessment is to look at the possibility of re-victimization, or an increase in severity of victimization as time goes on.

“We’re trying to open the eyes of the victim a little bit too,” said Rutschow.

The victim experiences having these questions asked out loud, and giving answers to questions that they may not have allowed themselves to think about.

“These 18 questions are pretty big questions,” said Rutschow.

There are two tiers of questions in the assessment. The number of yeses provided reveals the level of risk. If a high risk is determined, the officer can connect the victim immediately, at their choice, to the Rutschow.

“I come out on scene and can help that way. If they don’t need me at that time, then I follow up with them and I can connect them to services in Cottonwood.

When the police department gets the assessments back, and it is determined that the victim is at high risk, Rutschow reviews the information with Detective Aaron Scott, who is assigned to domestic violence calls. Detective Scott

Resources available

“Cottonwood has a lot of resources for victims. We are set up very well for that. So then I can set them up with various places in Cottonwood,” explained Rutschow.

Verde Valley Sanctuary, located 601 W. Mingus Ave., is a resource that Rutschow uses often.

The Sanctuary helps people who have been affected by family violence, intimate partner violence, or sexual assault.

“They have an Outreach Center that is just for counseling. And they charge nothing,” said Rutschow.

The Sanctuary’s first priority is recent victims of violent crime, or those who may be in imminent danger. Their shelters are at undisclosed locations. The organization also offers case management; individual counseling; coordination with a range of community services; support groups; legal advocacy; safety planning; and job search assistance.

“I can connect the victim right to the [Outreach Center’s] counselor if they want that at some point. Sometimes at the point of crisis, a victim is ready to talk about what is going on, or be open to resources. As time goes on for a victim, maybe they aren’t as ready to feel the need for help, accept help, or be open to anything,” she explained.

One of the intrinsic values of the assessment is the timing of it, said Van Wye.

“Because Johanna finds, not uncommon, that victims later don’t want to be victims. They will accept the abuser back into a relationship. This I think can bring to the forefront just how serious this crime is,” he said.

Rutschow said victims who get connected to a victim advocate or the Outreach Center realize that there are a lot of places in town that will help them with rent. She also refers a lot of people to Catholic Charities or Old Town Mission. There are resources out there to help people get out of these situations, said Rutschow. Or if the victim chooses to stay in the situation, there are resources available to help the victim function in the life they’ve chosen, she added.

“Which is also fine if that’s what they need to do at the time,” said Rutschow.

It’s complicated

There are a lot of intimate partner domestic violence cases that go unreported. And for a variety of reasons.

It’s always complicated, said Rutschow.

The victims are embarrassed, or this is their normal. Or he or she is the breadwinner, and without the abuser, the victim can’t pay rent.

“That’s a very real issue to a lot of people I speak with,” said Rutschow. “They need this person in their life because if not, they have no child care, they can’t get to work, they can’t afford to live. They have no one to help with rent payments. And if he or she leaves, then what do they do?”

People are struggling; it’s never black and white, she said.

“And every case is unique. Children can be involved. Very complex situations,” added Van Wye.

“And that’s why I like the Outreach Center, because they understand that complexity,” Rutschow responded.

The Outreach Center is confidential. And if victims want to speak with Rutschow, without reporting, that is also confidential and privileged.

Also adding to the complexity are language barriers. It is a significant issue, said Van Wye.

The victim could also be in a state of denial.

Another tool in the tool box

“I think before we had this, the officers did a great job on scene, and did their best to assess what the victim needed, and did their best to keep the community safe. But this just one more tool they can use to promote community safety and a cohesiveness in Cottonwood, which we do have if people know about it and can take advantage of it,” said Rutschow.

The hope for her and the department is that APRAIS will be mandated across the state, just like the Victim’s Rights forms are mandated.

Rutschow, Van Wye, and Commander Gary Eisenga attended a training conference put on by Dr. Neil Websdale. Dr. Websdale discussed the validity of the instrument.

“This isn’t just ‘well here’s some questions and I think they are important.’ They’ve been tested on populations. Dr. Websdale has spent decades in this area of domestic violence,” said Van Wye.

Also a big proponent of the program is Cottonwood City Prosecutor Mik Jordhal.

He has bought into this concept; he believes in it, added Van Wye.

“I would also like to praise Johannah to bring this event on. She has advocated for this, pardon the term, and has been a key player in bringing this to the Cottonwood community because she believes in it. As this agency does,” said Van Wye.

The department, from the chief down, has been in favor of it since she first mentioned it.

“And obviously this is no Panacea,” said Van Wye. But it’s another tool in the toolbox, another assistance the department can provide, he added.

“We’re excited about it. It’s a great program. And we are proud to start it here in the Verde Valley,” said Rutschow.