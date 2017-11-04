New outdoor venue on horizon at Clark Memorial Clubhouse

CLARKDALE – The space behind the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, which operated as the community swimming pool until 2011, will once again be available for public enjoyment, but in a different form.

Building codes and handicap accessibility requirements at the time of the pool’s 2011 closure put the estimated price of reconstructing the pool in its historic location in the $400,000 range, and costs have continued to increase in the SIX years since those estimates were gathered.

With instances of trespass recurring at the unused pool site, and no sustainable source of funds to undertake the reconstruction and operation of the pool, the Town of Clarkdale began considering other ways to make the property an asset to the community once again.

In what will be a phased project that will evolve over time, the vision is to create an outdoor venue that will be available both for Town events and for private rentals. With stunning views of Sycamore Canyon and the red rocks, renters of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse have often expressed interest in having an outdoor option as part of the rental of the facility. Once the project is complete, that option will exist.

The first step in the process was taken this PAST week, when soil from an on-going water line replacement project was used to backfill the empty pool space. With the liability of the open pool addressed by the backfill, a modification of the fencing around the pool enclosure will be the next step.

