Obituary: Jared Lich 1994-2017

Jared Lich, 23 of Cottonwood, passed away on October 27, 2017. He was born on April 5, 1994 in Cottonwood.

Jared worked for Appliance Junkies as dispatcher.

Jared was preceded in death by his grandmother Effie Joyce Rose. He is survived by his mother Kimberly Lich.

Services are not planned at this time.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.