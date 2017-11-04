Obituary: Robert Gordon Pickering 1950-2017

Robert (Robbie) Gordon Pickering, October 18, 1950 - October 12, 2017 has passed away six days prior to his 67th birthday.

He was a kind and giving man with a servant’s heart and a gentle love of all animals. Born in Saginaw, Michigan his family moved to the West Palm Beach, Florida when he was a child. He worked in construction and enjoyed volunteering for ASPCA.

He spent the last few years in Camp Verde, Arizona where he volunteered at Bread of Life distributing food for those in need.

Robert is survived by Colleen Ann Robertshaw of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, Daryl Allen Pickering of N. Myrtle Beach, Florida and Roger (Kat) Pickering of Camp Verde Arizona. Robert suffered with diabetes and passed away at Yavapai Regional Medical Center due to complications.

Our family wants to thank everyone of you that was kind, caring and patient with Robert, it was so touching and sincerely appreciated.

Information provided by survivors.