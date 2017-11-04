V’ACTE board meets Tuesday at new office

The staff of Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education is working hard at moving its offices from Main Street in Cottonwood into its new building, located by Yavapai Broadcasting on SR 89A.

According to V’ACTE Superintendent Bob Weir, the move should be completed sometime on Monday, with a grand opening on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

“But we will be in the office I hope [this] week with computers and phone working,” Weir said.

The Career and Technical Education program’s new offices are the same location as its centralized programs, creating greater convenience to work with their student population, Weir said.

Weir also said that Valley Academy will hold its November meeting of the governing board at its new office.

On Tuesday’s agenda, the Valley Academy governing board will recognize the October Jones Ford Verde Valley and V’ACTE CTE Students of the Month: Camp Verde High School’s Coke Bast for automotive technology, Mingus Union’s Angelica Rodriguez for theater technology, Sedona Red Rock’s Jessamyah Weidman for sports medicine, and Maximilian Knaus of the V’ACTE Central Campus for culinary arts.

The board could also approve Travis Black as the program’s adult education instructor, as well as approve a contract with Black for construction and remodel of the new offices, located at 3405 E. SR 89A in Cottonwood.

The Valley Academy Governing Board will meet at 4 p.m., in the District Governing Board Room, now located at 3405 E. SR 89A in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agenda can be found no later than 24 hours before the meeting at www.vacte.com/agendas-1.html. Call 928-634-7131 for more information.