5th annual Woman Arising event to honors Sedona’s Adele Seronde

Every year Woman Arising along with Linda Goldenstein Gallery and Shey Khandro presents an award to a woman in the Sedona community who exemplifies the qualities of female leadership, mentorship, and advocacy.

These women have blazed the trail for others to see their own divine feminine self and continue to inspire women to realize their own power and worth. Their voices are strong reminders of the value women have in shaping communities.

This year, Woman Arising is proud to present the award to Adele Seronde whose inspirational life has been a beacon for women who strive to make an impact in the world. She has been a pioneer as an artist, advocate, and poet and is the inspiration behind and founder of Gardens for Humanity. The award will be presented Friday evening November 10th at 6 pm.

For her entire life, artist, author and visionary, Adele Seronde has been profoundly moved by her creativity. Captivated by the beauty that surrounds her and sparked by her imagination she has created a bold body of work as a painter, author and social activist.

She has had numerous solo exhibitions in this country and in Italy. Like the artist herself her work is vibrant, lush and evocative. As a mentor to both artists and poets she believe “that art has the miraculous power of beauty which inundates and transforms both the creator and the world.”

Adele says of her work “As a painter, shapes, lines and color are my language, weaving together a tapestry of living greens, flames, sapphires and prisms.“

Her current paintings focus on the gardens she loves and she sees the garden as both a symbolic and an actual way of changing and healing our selves, our communities, and our planet.

She has written several poetry books including Deliver into Green and Our Sacred Garden–The Living Earth.

This is the third year Woman Arising has given this award. Past award winners include Sarah McClean and Martha Mertz.

Women Arising 2017, held November 10-12 at the Sedona Creative Life Center, will be a wonderful weekend of initiation into the deep, divine feminine. Entering its fifth year this event is a powerful opportunity to connect with radiant, successful and aware women who share the most profound insights, guidance and sisterhood.

Zeffi Shakti Devi, Producer and Artistic Director of Woman Arising, feels this is an essential time to bring women together to co-create a new paradigm for empowering women. “For too long we have been defined by other’s ideas of who we were supposed to be. Women of our time live and work in roles cloaked by the masculine world. Yet within each and every one of us is the archetype of the Divine Feminine arising. “

This dynamic and empowering tribal gathering for today’s modern women features some of the world’s most exciting female speakers, each bringing gifts of unique guidance for tuning in with our sacred feminine. This year they are proud to present an incredible line up of inspiring speakers including Diana Bonwick, Sandy Rueve, Avani Sukhadia, Shey Khandro, Elizabeth Oakes, Dr. Shaida Sina, Nancy Safford, Sheron Foster, Eva Maurice, Lisa Dixon, Valerie Sanjali Irons, and many more transformational speakers.

To learn more about Woman Arising 2017and to purchase tickets visit www.womanarising.com.