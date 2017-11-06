Darius Lux makes debut this weekend at Main Stage

Saturday, Nov. 11, sees the Main Stage debut of local favorite, The Darius Lux Band. Darius Lux is an international singer-songwriter and award winning artist who specializes in uplifting and soulful pop/rock/reggae.

Originally hailing from London, Darius moved to New York City where he worked for Sony/Warner Chappell and had songs recorded by artists such as Daryl Hall, Willa Ford and Jennifer Lopez.

Combining a love for 60’s songwriting and 70’s soul, Darius recently completed a yearlong tour of North America and is currently supporting his upcoming release, “Dreaming The Life”.

Partnering with local musicians Ed Barattini on drums, Troy Perkins on Bass and Mark Thomas on guitar, Darius has played local venues such as Spirit Room and Oak Creek Brewing bringing a high energy and dance-worthy mix of originals and covers of The Rolling Stones, Bruno Mars, Bob Marley, Seal, Prince, CCR, Jack Johnson, Otis Redding and more.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well.

Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7pm. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7pm.

The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.