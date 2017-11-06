Dynamite Diva Jeanie Carroll Live at Bella Vita

Featured this week at Bella Vita on Saturday November 11th, is the dynamite diva singer and entertainer Jeanie Carroll. Jeanie’s talents are extremely diverse as she enjoys performing a wide variety of music styles.

You’ll see her singing barbershop harmonies with Red RockAppella, Big Band standards with Sentimental Journey, Choral Music with the Flagstaff Master Chorale as well as in popular duos and combos, including her portrayal of Janis Joplin in the Heavenly J’s. Catch Jeanie inside from 6:30-9:30

Friday, Nov. 10, the talented and charming Sammy Davis will croon the crowd. Sammy’s diverse show features your favorite hits from the 50’s and 60’s, including R&B, Motown, and Rock n Roll classics. Sammy’s star-studded career spans decades with performances alongside famous acts as The Emotions, Fats Domino, The Temptations, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Chubby Checker, The Coasters, and The drifters. Come be serenaded by the one and only Sammy Davis inside from 6:30-9:30.



Live music at Bella Vita is offered on their dining patio Friday through Sunday evenings during the warm weather months. Light acoustic guitar is also featured indoors on Fridays and Saturdays by Jon Weekly.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles West of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.