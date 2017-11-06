Murder on the Orient Express

Twentieth Century Fox

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Writers: Michael Green, Agatha Christie

Producers: Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Aditya Sood, et al.

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, et. al.

A lavish train ride unfolds into a stylish & suspenseful mystery. From the novel by Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells of thirteen stranded strangers & one man’s race to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

Rated PG-13 for violence and thematic elements.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Director: Martin McDonagh

Writer: Martin McDonagh

Producers: Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh, et al.

Cast: Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, et. al.

In this darkly comic drama, a mother personally challenges the local authorities to solve her daughter’s murder, when they fail to catch the culprit.

Rated R for violence, language throughout, and some sexual references.