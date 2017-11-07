8 things to do at ‘Walkin’ on Main’

COTTONWOOD – Here’s what you can look forward to at this year’s ‘Walkin’ on Main’ event in Old Town Cottonwood on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit http://azwom.com/, or contact the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-3200.

1) Go bottoms up: Cheers! For $15, you get a glass for multiple tastings and multiple toasts. Verde Valley winemakers and vineyards host the outdoor event on a closed off portion of Main Street. It is sponsored by the Verde Valley Wine Consortium.

2) Sample the good stuff: Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders will provide samples of their award-winning olive oils and aged balsamic vinegar. Learn how to differentiate between high quality and low quality oil. Their new Alaskan Sea Salt will be available.

3) You’ll be struck by envy when you attend the car show. Have one you want to show off? You can begin placing it at 9 a.m. on Yavapai Street (behind Main Street). The $5 fee supports Mingus Union High School’s Hot Rod Club.

4) Get artsy: Walking on Main Street, you will find members of the Mingus Union Art Club creating live art on the sidewalks. Various fine art exhibits will be set up in the street. Art lovers can also visit Old Town’s charming galleries.

5) Rock out: Enjoy live tunes. Keith Okie & Rebel Sol perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Big Nick & The Gila Monsters play from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dave Riley & Bob Corritore & The Juke Joint Blues Band will entertain from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

6) Shop ‘till you drop: Unique vendors will be ready. Want décor made from old wine barrels? It’s available. How about a fun photo booth packed with props? Get ready to say ‘cheese.’ Of course, you can visit all of Old Town’s delightful shops as well.

7) Pig out: Tie your bib for the Zeke Taylor Barbeque hosted by the Clemenceau Heritage Museum, just up the road at Willard Street and Mingus Avenue. Or try one (or more) of the palate-pleasing eateries that Old Town has to offer.

8) Get schooled: Take a self-guided historic hour of Old Town, provided by the Cottonwood Hotel. Displays from local historical societies are not to be missed. Learn more about Cottonwood’s bootlegging, mining, and filming history.