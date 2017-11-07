Camp Verde Library to host exhibit of Verde Valley Photographic Society Nov. 10

Join us for the opening reception of the Verde Valley Photographic Society’s Photography Exhibit on Friday, Nov. 10 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the lobby of Camp Verde Community Library.

Who is the Verde Valley Photographic Society? According to Bill Helm, who started the group, VVPS is “a group of photographic artists who endeavor to further the art’s recognition throughout the Verde Valley. What once started as a classroom for presumed beginning photographers to improve was quickly found to be a room full of artists, each with their own unique vision and style, each interested in learning from each other.

In its third year, the Verde Valley Photographic Society is “eagerly interested in expanding its stable of photographic artists,” Helm also said.

​Currently, there are approximately a dozen Photographic Society members, and there will be three to four dozen photographs on display for the exhibit.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road in Camp Verde. For more information about this or any other program at the library, call 928-554-8380.