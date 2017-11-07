Kukahiko Ohana Academy teaches self-defense, self-preservation

CAMP VERDE – There’s a difference between self-defense and self-preservation, says Sam Plunkett of the Kukahiko Ohana Academy of Self Defense.

From 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 18, the Kukahiko Ohana Academy will teach both.

This special training, at no cost to the public, is Plunkett’s coming-out-of-retirement party of sorts.

“I’m now in semi-retirement,” says Plunket, who most people know as the man who sells Hawaiian Barbecue out of his white van parked along Middle Verde Road near Cliff Castle Casino Hotel.

Shihan Plunkett will join Sensei Mike Lizotte and Sensei Brian Garcia to “train defenders, not fighters,” as Lizotte says.

“We define the difference between self-defense and self-preservation,” says Lizotte. “It’s extremely important to know the disciplines and the responsibilities.”

Lizotte says that anyone who takes the free seminar will be introduced to special techniques “only taught to specific bloodlines of royalty.”

“It’s the first time we’ll be introducing this system and technique,” Lizotte says.

A seventh-degree grand master of Shotokan Karate, Plunkett began studying the arts of Lima Lama and Lua at the age of 10 with his grandfather the Grand Master John Kukahiko.

At Lizotte’s request, Plunkett decided to come out of retirement to “father and instruct students in a refined form of art defined by his experience and family heritage.”

“Sam is like my grandfather. He is one of the kindest, gentlest men I have ever known,” Lizotte says. “He’s also one of the most deadly.”

But in a five-hour time block, there’s “only so much we can teach,” Lizotte says.

Such as an understanding of short blocks, rolling hands, an interest in self-discipline and the martial arts, Plunkett says, “the foundation of self-worth, respect for all life and the beginning structure of the physics of martial arts and self-defense.”

Both Lizotte and Plunkett say that the first rule of self-defense is to avoid conflict at all cost.

Kukahiko Ohana Academy of Self Defense is located at 873 E. Howards Road, unit 17, in Camp Verde.

Call 928-567-6647 for more information on the Nov. 18 free training or any other program offered by Kukahiko Ohana Academy.

