Verde Lakes Recreation Corp., Copper Canyon Fire Department work to bring awareness about home fires

The Verde Lakes Recreation Corp., which oversees the Verde Lakes Ponds & Parks, is working with the Copper Canyon Fire Department to bring more awareness to the community about the danger of home fires, but also wild fires that can occur due to over growth.

The Verde Lakes ponds help to serve as a water source if needed during a fire and hope to have a dry hydrant put in place to help the fire department if this need arises.

Nov. 10, 6 p.m., at the Verde Lakes Water District Community Club House, members of the committee on “FIREWISE” will present a film on how to protect your home, family and the area around you. How to bring attention to your neighbors to make the whole community

Fire Chief Terry Keller, Mayor Charlie German, and Coconino Forest Rep. Anthony Montiel will present comments and answer questions after the film.

In addition, free debris, tree limbs, weeds, brush clean-up will take place Nov. 17-18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dumpsters will be at a central location at the Verde Lakes Park/Ponds on Aspen Way.