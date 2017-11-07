Yes-Yes on Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union overrides

COTTONWOOD – Jamie Woodward says she was on “pins and needles” since 7 p.m. over Tuesday’s election to continue support of a 10-percent budget override.

Dr. Penny Hargrove managed to one-up the Partners in Education chairperson – by about 12 hours.

“With everything that’s gone on this year, there was some self-doubt,” says Dr. Hargrove, the superintendent and principal at Mingus Union High School.

Nov. 7 (unofficial) Election Results: 7:43:39 PM Mingus Union Override Yes, budget override continuation: 3,708, 59.84% No, budget override continuation: 2,489, 40.16% Cottonwood-Oak Creek Override Yes, budget override continuation: 3,140, 60.26% No, budget override continuation: 2,071, 39.74% Sedona Fire District Bond For the bonds: 2431, 43.90% Against the bonds: 3107, 56.10%

At 7:43 p.m. Tuesday, unofficial election results showed that voters in the Mingus Union and the Cottonwood-Oak Creek school districts supported the override by a roughly 60 percent to 40 percent margin.

Driving to school Tuesday, Dr. Hargrove says she “prayed that God would make sure it would happen.”

Then, she passed three vehicles, each of which had the Yes-Yes sticker on their vehicles.

“That’s all I needed,” Dr. Hargrove said.

While staff and board members at Mingus Union were frantically hitting refresh on their computers’ browsers, the folks at Cottonwood-Oak Creek were otherwise tied up in their school board’s monthly meeting.

Following the meeting, COCSD Superintendent Steve King expressed “gratitude to our community.”

“Cottonwood-Oak Creek stands behind its schools and its kids,” says King, the district’s first-year superintendent. “I cannot be more proud of being a superintendent anywhere. I’m proud of our staff; I’m proud of our community.”

According to the unofficial results, 3,708 of the 6,197 participating Mingus Union High School District’s voters said yes to the budget override.

Of the 5,211 participating Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District voters, 3,140 said yes.