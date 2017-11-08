Diesel tanker collision turns fatal

CAMP VERDE – A man died Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a diesel tanker truck exiting Interstate 17 in Camp Verde.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the collision occurred around 2:08 p.m. when the diesel truck was taking the exit at milepost 287. The driver attempted to slow but told DPS that the brakes were not responding.

The diesel truck went through a red light at the intersection where it collided with a Mercedes van that was westbound on State Route 260.

The diesel truck then drove through the guardrail and went down the embankment, landing in an L-shape, with the van in the middle of it.

According to the newsroom scanner, Hazmat was called to the scene. The tanker did not rupture.

Emergency crews worked to extricate the 47-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the van.

He was pronounced deceased on scene, confirmed DPS.

The diesel truck driver was transported for treatment of minor injuries.