HDYF crowns its champions

High Desert Youth Football capped its season with the championship and third place games on Saturday at Mingus Union.

The Mighty Mites championship game was an all Cottonwood affair with the Marauders edging the Lobos 13-12.

The Camp Verde Coyotes won the Minors third place game 26-0 over Chino Valley.

The Flagstaff Rangers upset the Cottonwood Lions 52-6 in the Majors title game.