Letter: Thanks to all for successful passage of overrides

  • Originally Published: November 9, 2017 12:36 p.m.

    • Editor:

    I want to thank all of the community of Cottonwood Oak Creek School District for their overwhelming support of their schools and our kids.

    It is truly inspiring to have the opportunity to serve in a place that genuinely values education and their children. Special thanks goes to the volunteers who put in countless hours in the community providing information and answering questions.

    Steve King

    Superintendent Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

