Obituary: Elmer (Van) VanDenburgh 1935-2017

Elmer (Van) VanDenburgh was born in Troy, New York in 1935. He passed into glory on Sunday, November 5th. He graduated from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1956, then served as a Pharmacist in the Air Force, being assigned to Thule, Greenland and several state-side hospitals.

Upon leaving the Air Force, he worked as a sales representative for a major pharmaceutical manufacturer, then with the Department of Veteran’s Affairs until his retirement in 1994.

He and his wife, Lorraine, were married in 1957. They have two daughters, Dr. Amanda VanDenburgh and Bonnie Bailey. Van and his wife also had an adopted son, Robert. Since retiring to Sedona, Van substitute taught at Red Rock High School and West Sedona Elementary School. He was an active member and volunteered at St. John Vianney parish.

He filled his days volunteering at Red Rock State Park and Sedona Literacy Center. He held an Amateur Radio license and enjoyed electronics, especially computers and recreational mathematics.

Services for Van will be held on Monday, November 13, 2017 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 180 St. John Vianney Lane in Sedona. Rosary begins at 10:30 am with Mass to follow at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Vianney, 180 St. John Vianney Lane, Sedona, AZ 86336; St. Vincent de Paul Society, https://www.svdpusa.org/; or the Sedona Humane Society, 2115 Shelby Dr, Sedona, AZ 86336.

Information provided by survivors.