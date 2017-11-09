Verde Christian Academy lends helping hands

Verde Christian Academy facility, along with staff members of the Verde Community Church, went to Belize where they served the Queen Street Christian School by working on several projects such as painting a mural in their courtyard, and providing and building four small picnic tables. They also met some classroom needs by providing books, school supplies, and vehicle repairs. While the team was in Belize, they also spoke at three different schools, providing financial assistance, encouragement and teaching kids about Christ’s love. During the trip the team also repaired and repainted a community basketball court, then sponsored a large basketball tournament for the neighborhood men and teens.