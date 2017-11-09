What's Happening: Nov. 10, 2017

Salvation Army looks for volunteers

As many people get ready for the holidays, so do those who help those in need. Camp Verde Salvation Army is once again looking for volunteers to ring the bells in front of Bashas Grocery Store. The majority of the money raised from bell ringing stays to assist those living in the Lower Verde Valley communities. Your help is needed; we are looking for volunteers to ring the bells from Tuesday through Saturday during the times of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1-3 p.m., and/or 3-6 p.m. From Nov. 22 through Dec. 23, except Thanksgiving Day. Please call and help us ring the bells. Call 928-300-3165 if you can give your time to ring the bells for Camp Verde Salvation Army.



Holiday drive for Giving Angels

The Giving Angels has started collecting donations to give more than 600 seniors holiday gifts with the generous help of donors from Sedona, Cottonwood and the Verde Valley. The charity provides gifts to independent, low-income seniors in the Verde Valley.

Donation boxes will be at community locations Nov. 1 through Dec. 7. Donations being sought include, unscented lotion, notecards, stamps, kitchen towels, dishcloths, pot holders, game books, and large-print books. It is requested that items be new.

Donation box locations are: Sedona: Cosse & Wallace CPAs, Bank of America, Sedona Knit Wits, Curves, Oak Creek Hair Salon, Sedona Fit, Church of the Red Rocks, Poco Diablo Resort, Cottonwood: Metro Hair, Quilter’s Corner, Yavapai County Government Annex, Cornville: Verde Santa Fe Clubhouse. VOC: Chase Bank, Colours Salon & Day, Weber’s IGA Food Store, Red Rock Taxes.

For donors who prefer to donate cash, donations may be sent to P.O. Box 3118, Sedona, AZ 86340. Donations are tax deductible and qualify for an Arizona Tax Credit. Cash donations are used for bulk purchases of towels, paper towels, Kleenex and other items.

Efforts are funded by the various grants, business and many individual donors. The Giving Angels thanks all of the donors, donation sites and the Village of Oak creek Outlet Mall for donating space to prepare the 600 beautiful gift bags.



To donate or volunteer, contact The Giving Angels at 928-254-3930 or visit the website at www.givingangelsofaz.com.

Two openings on Verde Writers’ Critique Circle

Verde Writers’ Critique Circle is a writer’s support group which meets at the Camp Verde Library on the second Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our group consists of experienced and newbie authors who get together, read a piece of their work-in progress, and receive friendly, constructive critiques and gentle encouragement from the other members. Our group is limited to no more than 6 writers, so that each member has approximately 30 minutes to share their work and receive comments.



We currently have two openings. If you are interested in joining, or for more information, please call Carole at 567-2832 or email carole.penfield@gmail.com

Camera Club exhibits at Cottonwood Public Library

The Sedona Camera Club has 78 photos on open exhibit at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood, throughout the month of November.

Exhibit chairman Mary Ratner said the free exhibit features subjects including landscapes, wildlife, portraits, architecture, street photography, flowers and abstracts. Included are matted and metal prints.

The Sedona Camera Club supports educational programming to improve photography and monthly meetings are free. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. Membership in the Sedona Camera Club is $35. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to www.sedonacameraclub.smugmug.com

Call to Artists for Smithsonian Exhibit Art Contest

Local artists and photographers are invited to be a part of the Smithsonian traveling exhibition coming to Camp Verde Community Library. But that’s not all, one illustration will be chosen to be included in a takeaway coloring book that will be given to visitors to all 12 sites where the exhibit is displayed in Arizona.

Camp Verde Community Library in cooperation with Arizona Humanities, the Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiatives and School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies at Arizona State University, and Friends of Verde River Greenway will host Water|Ways, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program in 2019. The exhibition and companion programming will feature community water stories and examine water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element.

Submitted by Friends of Verde River Greenway to represent the Verde Valley and surrounding communities, the Library was chosen from a group of competitive applications by Arizona Humanities and ASU to host Water|Ways as part of the Museum on Main Street program — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations. The exhibition will tour 12 communities in Arizona from June 2018 through April 2020.

Camp Verde Community Library is sponsoring a contest for community artists and photographers to submit designs for the Verde Valley’s page in the coloring book. The Verde Valley Water|Ways Art Contest is open to people of all ages who are residents, community members, or simply appreciate the Verde River. The purpose of the contest is to select one image that represents the Verde Valley in a coloring book to be handed out to visitors at all 12 venues during the course of the exhibit’s journey across Arizona. The coloring book takeaway is being designed by Arizona Humanities who will convert all winning images to a coloring book format. Credit will be given the artist on the page.

For entry forms and complete details of the Water|Ways art contest visit www.cvlibrary.org/vvwaterways or contact Kathy Hellman at 928-554-8381. To learn about Water|Ways in Arizona, please visit http://www.azhumanities.org/water-ways/ or call Arizona Humanities at 602-257-0335.

Verde Valley Photographic Society exhibit, opening reception Nov. 10

Camp Verde Community Library: Join us for the opening reception of the Verde Valley Photographic Society’s Photography Exhibit on Friday, Nov. 10 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the lobby of Camp Verde Community Library.



Who is the Verde Valley Photographic Society you may ask? According to Bill Helm, who started the group, "We are a group of photographic artists who endeavor to further the art’s recognition throughout the Verde Valley. What once started as a classroom for presumed beginning photographers to improve was quickly found to be a room full of artists, each with their own unique vision and style, each interested in learning from each other. In our third year, the Verde Valley Photographic Society is eagerly interested in expanding its stable of photographic artists."

Currently, there are approximately a dozen Photographic Society members, and there will be 3 to 4 dozen photographs on display for the Exhibit.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road in Camp Verde. For more information about this or any other program at the library, call 928-554-8380.



Medicare, Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement plans Nov. 10

The Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group will meet Nov. 10 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B. The public is welcome. Speakers Bonnie Shimko and Ryan Steinert will provide information about Medicare, Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement plans, including changes in 2018, enrollment requirements, differences in benefits, and some of the situations people with Parkinson disease often face.

Bonnie Shimko is a Certified Senior Care Advisor and the founder of Arizona Care Management Solutions. She advocates for seniors throughout Yavapai County and helps individuals to navigate on their unique journeys. Bonnie is also a contract advisor for Jackson White Law Firm, assisting people with their questions concerning VA, ALTCS and advance directives. Bonnie has a passion to educate seniors and professionals alike on the choices available to them so they can be proactive instead of reactive during a crisis.



Ryan Steinert has spent the last 17 years in financial services and the last decade specializing in Medicare for seniors. From 2007-2014 he worked for multiple skilled nursing facilities in northern Arizona, handling all aspects of Medicare billing. Currently, Ryan owns his own licensed healthcare agency and specializes in assisting people with Medicare. His website is www.YourMedicareHelper.com.

Individuals with Parkinson disease, their family, care partners and friends are always invited to attend the Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group monthly meetings. The group meets the second Friday of every month, 3:00-4:30 PM, at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood. For more information, please contact group facilitator and Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Program Director, Judy Talley at 928-202-7952 or judy@PMDAlliance.org.

Wreath and show decorating contest Nov. 10

Friends of Camp Verde Library is sponsoring a wreath decorating contest during November, with the opening reception for the Wreath Show held at Camp Verde Community Library on Friday, Nov. 10 from 4-7 p.m.



We are asking individuals or groups, businesses and schools to submit entries in this competition. Entry forms are available at the library PC Help Desk or online at http://www.cvlibrary.org/friends Wreaths must be submitted by Wednesday, Nov. 8. The wreaths will be on display at Camp Verde Community Library from Nov. 10 through Nov. 24th where they will be sold by silent auction, with Friends of Camp Verde Library as the beneficiary of the auction. Prizes will be awarded in several categories.

What can you make a wreath of? Repurpose parts of an old wreath, use recycled grocery bags, or wine corks. Buy foam or artificial pine forms from a craft store, use barbed wire, twigs, tree branches, tumble weeds or other found items. Possibilities are limited only by your imagination. Make it relevant to you interests. Make it stand out. Make a statement. Boost your business. Show-off your creativity. Toot your own horn and benefit the Library at the same time!

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road in Camp Verde. For more information on this or any other event in the library, call 928-554-8380.

Learn how to protect your home, family and area around you Nov. 10

The Verde Lakes Recreation Corp. who oversee the Verde Lakes Ponds & Parks are working with the Copper Canyon Fire Department to bring more awareness to the whole Community of over one-quarter of the town of Camp Verde’s residents about the danger of not only home fires, but wild fires that can occur due to over growth in this rural area.

The Ponds help to serve as a water source in case needed during a fire and hope to have a Dry Hydrant put in place to help the fire department if this need arises.

On Nov. 10, the first of a continuing support of meetings will occur. At 6 p.m. at the Verde Lakes Water District, Club House, members of the committee on ‘Firewise’ will present a film on how to protect your home, family and the area around you.



How to bring attention to your neighbors to make the whole community safe in case a fire breaks out.

Verde Lakes is a wonder rural community that has received a bad rap of low income, unimportant people. This is far from what we really are. Our community is diverse in working families with children, retired individuals, all who really care about our community. Verde Lakes is made up of five subdivisions, with 1,452 lots in total.

We are coming together to see that the future of the area is bright and safe.

Please come out and join us on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Verde Lakes Water Community Club House. Fire Chief Terry Keller, Mayor Charlie German, Coconino Forest Rep. Anthony Montiel will present comments and answer some of your questions, after the film.

Free debris, tree limbs, weeds, brush clean-up on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dumpsters will be at a central location at the Verde Lakes Park/Ponds on Aspen Way.

From cowboy to decorated Cavalry officer, Estrada shares story Nov. 10

Rob Estrada, decade-long Rimrock resident, will share the story of his father, Captain “Mario” Estrada, a West Texas Cowboy to Decorated Cavalry Officer at the Friday, Nov. 10 meeting of the Beaver Creek Preservation and Historical Society, 9 a.m. at the Beaver Creek Adult Center in Lake Montezuma.

Captain Estrada was the son of a White Mountain Apache who rose through the Army ranks as a maverick and is interned at Arlington National Cemetery.

The biography will include his Southwestern origin, tank training in Arizona, Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge, liberation of Buchenwald, Jump School, OCS, Japan Occupation, Korea, Guatemala, Ranger School and the historical figures with whom he served.

All are welcome to attend this free event. For more information, please call 928-567-4648.

Newspaper asks for help updating Thanksgiving Diners Guide, deadline Nov. 10

Attention readers of the Camp Verde Bugle and Verde Independent newspapers, please help us update our annual Thanksgiving Diners Guide.

Do you know a place that serves an awesome Thanksgiving dinner that we don't know about? Do you have fond memories thanks to your experience at one of those places?

Please let us know. We would like to do an even better Thanksgiving Diners Guide for 2017. But we need your help.

Please email bhelm@verdenews.com with your story, your photos, or just the name of a place that serves Thanksgiving dinner that we didn't include in last year's Diners Guide.

Deadline is Friday, Nov. 10. Thank you.

Healing, restoration event at Venue Christ Center Church Nov. 10-11

Tabernacle of Praise and Worship International invites you to come and experience the healing and restoration ‘Manifest Presence of God’ event.

The event is Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., and Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. Hosting is Pastor Conga G. and Pastor Steve Soje (special guest). The event takes place at Venue Christ Center Church located 580 Brewer Rd., Sedona.

Renee Johanna hosts book signing, launch party Nov. 11

Renee Johanna, Intuitive Consultant, Inspirational Speaker and now Author, is hosting a book signing and launch party in Jerome on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. This will be the first of many engagements as Renee prepares for a cross country publicity tour in 2018.



Originally from Iowa, Renee found her calling in Jerome when she started writing about her experiences and insights after opening up to the public in 2014 to do psychic readings for tourists and the local community. Now, after 3 years, Renee has transformed her own life from the inside out and is sharing this “how to” information through her book, Welcome to Awakening.

Available now in Jerome and online through Amazon or www.reneejohanna.com

Classic Cars to line Old Town Cottonwood’s Main Street Nov. 11

The City of Cottonwood is celebrating Historic 89A and the Verde Valley with Walkin’ on Main, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vintage and classic cars will line the street through Historic Old Town Cottonwood, making a perfect backdrop for an iconic photo.

The Mingus Union High School Hot Rod club will facilitate the show and all proceeds go to improve the program for area youth

The event is presented by your local Edward Jones offices. The cost to enter a car is $5.

Walkin’ on Main Nov.11

On Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Verde Valley is celebrating Historic 89A and the area’s unique history with Walkin' on Main.

Besides Old Town Cottonwood's charming galleries, shops and restaurants, there will be an outdoor wine tasting hosted by the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, an antique and classic car show organized the Mingus Union Hot Rod Club, and live music.

Mingus Union Art Club will create live art on the street sidewalks and you can also take a self-guided historic tour of Old Town Cottonwood provided by the Cottonwood Hotel.

For more information, please see the Leisure Times, Parks & Recreation Dept., at cottonwoodaz.gov or contact Cottonwood Recreation Center at 928-639-3200.

Complimentary olive oil samples at Walkin' on Main Nov. 11

Old Town Cottonwood Historic District’s much-anticipated “Walkin’ on Main” on Nov. 11 will be reverberating with music from the Valley’s best bands, elevating the spirit with delicious spirits from local wineries, enlightening the mind by showcasing the District’s fascinating history, exhibiting the work of local artists, and providing a tasty opportunity to sample international award-winning, extra-virgin olive oils and aged balsamic vinegar at Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders.



Owners Mike Kilpatrick and Dawn Waltman will be on hand to provide complimentary samples and teach you how to recognize genuine extra-virgin olive oil vs. poor-quality and often mislabeled oil that is often sold to unknowing customers in grocery stores. You’ll also be able to purchase their new Alaskan Sea Salt which Mike and Dawn discovered on a recent trip to our northernmost state.

For over seven years, Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders has built quite a reputation locally and throughout Arizona for bringing International award-winning and world-class, extra-virgin olive oils and aged balsamic vinegar to their passionate local customers and visitors in Old Town Cottonwood.

Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain Support Group Meeting set for Nov. 11

The Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain Support Group October 2017 Meeting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Conference Room A at the Verde Valley Medical Center located at 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood from 10 a.m. until noon.



This month’s presentation will be by Nina Fisher, PT Student at the University of Maryland, currently working with VVMC in Camp Verde. Nina will share with us how Yoga may help ease Fibromyalgia symptoms.

Group members, Friends, Family and the public are welcome to attend our meeting.

For further information or questions, please contact Barbara Baty at 928 649-0248.

The Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Chronic Pain Support Group is supported by NAU and Entire Care

National Park Service to pay tribute to veterans Nov. 11

The National Park Service would like to invite the public to join us on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. for a special tribute to veterans. The ceremony will begin with the posting of the colors by the Verde Valley Marine Corps League. We will then welcome two guest speakers, Tami Legaspi and Theo Ramlal. Ms. Legaspi and Mr. Ramlal are former armed service members who are now part of the National Park Service family. A rifle volley and the playing of Taps will end the program

The National Park Service would like to extend our warmest thanks to all service members for their bravery. All national parks and monuments will be fee free on Nov. 11 and 12.



Montezuma Castle National Monument is located off I-17, exit 289 at 2800 Montezuma Castle Road in Camp Verde. For further information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.







Art Show, Open House at Sedona Mago Retreat Nov. 12

The Art Show & Sale and Open House at Sedona Mago Retreat is set for Sunday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The work of Arizona artists who are deeply connected to Mother Earth and earth-friendly products and crafts will be featured. This event is free and a shuttle is provided from the Information House at SR 89A and Bill Gray Road. For more information and to reserve your shuttle, call the retreat’s Welcome Center at 928-204-3391. http://www.sedonamagoretreat.org







State treasurer to speak at Mingus Mountain Republican Club Nov. 14

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St. in Cottonwood. Our keynote speakers will be Arizona Treasurer Jeff DeWitt. As Arizona’s Chief Banker and Investment Officer, Treasurer DeWitt oversees more than $13 Billion in state assets and serves as an investment manager for local governments. He also serves as the Chairman of Arizona’s State Board of Investment, and State Loan Commission and serves as the State’s Surveyor General and is a member of the State Land Selection Board. Our speaker will be available for questions.

Lunch includes main dish, salad and dessert with coffee or iced tea at $11. Without lunch, there is a meeting fee of $3, sodas are $1 extra. Lunch is served at 11:15 a.m. RSVP by email MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.

Four time-tested tools to increase your success Nov. 14

Add the tool of aromatherapy using carefully chosen essential oils to your work with visualizations, affirmations, and positive self-talk and increase your success! Smooth the way to the beautiful life you desire—and deserve.

Through Nov. 14, from 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library’s Copper Room.

For information, call Honey Judith Rubin at 404-626-5535 or Sarah Jensen at 928-451-4847.

To register, contact Olli at 649-4275, 649-5500 or www.yc.edu/ollisv. This is learning group OLLI CV-615-17.

Girl Scouts Turkey dinner is back Nov. 15

Nov. 15 come and join Girls Scouts for all the Thanksgiving trimmings - turkey, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, gravy and of course, pie.

Location: Elks lodge in Clarkdale, located 100 N Broadway

Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and children, $5 take-out all ages.

How gerrymandering rigs elections Nov. 16

Colleen Mathis, chair of the Arizona Redistricting Commission, will be the featured speaker at the Annual Fall Luncheon of the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sedona Elks Lodge, 110 Airport Rd in Sedona. The event is open to the public. $22 includes lunch.

Mathis will address "How Gerrymandering Rigs Elections," a particularly hot topic in the news since the Supreme Court of the United States agreed in this session to hear the Wisconsin gerrymandering case. Gerrymandering is a practice intended to establish a political advantage for a particular party or group by manipulating district boundaries.

According to Barbara Litrell, President of the local League, "Arizona is one of just 6 states that has an independent redistricting commission. The independent commission concept was challenged by the Arizona State Legislature and in 2015, the US Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission. Colleen will share the history of the Commission in Arizona and the role played by Arizona voters to curb the practice of gerrymandering."



As a registered Independent from Pima County, Colleen Coyle Mathis was unanimously chosen as chair of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission by the four appointed Commissioners in 2011. She will serve in this role until the next chair is selected in 2021. Colleen earned a Master’s Degree in Environmental Management from Yale University and a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Illinois. She is presently employed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where she is a program manager for the Voting Technology Project which is housed in the Department of Political Science. She is also an affiliated associate at the Institute for Quantitative Social Sciences at Harvard University and principal at Willet Creek Consulting, specializing in nonprofit management, communications and development. Among other community activities, Colleen is a volunteer DJ at WMBR in Cambridge and serves on the Silver & Turquoise Board of Hostesses in Tucson.

To register for the luncheon, contact Barbara Litrell, 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Women candidates to speak at Democrats breakfast Nov. 16

Women candidates are seeking a variety of public offices in the 2018 election. Several of them will be featured speakers at the Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) breakfast meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant. Candidates include:

Deedra Abboud, candidate for U.S. Senate

Kiana Sears, candidate for Arizona Corporation Commission

Ana Marie Perez, Candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, CD4 (Verde Valley)

Deedra Abboud is a Phoenix based attorney and consultant who launched the Arizona chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. She previously served as the Director of the Arizona chapter of the Muslim America Society’s Freedom Foundation, a Washington based civil rights group. She is running for U.S. Senator.

Kiana Maria Sears, currently a school board member in Mesa, is running for the Arizona Corporation Commission. Ms. Sears has a background in public policy and has served as a legislative staffer, recently serving as a Water and Wastewater pubic utility analyst for the Arizona Corporation Commission.



Ana Maria Perez is running for Congress in District 4, which encompasses the Verde Valley. She is a graduate of Tulane University with a Masters in Architecture. She has worked in the design and construction of affordable housing and developed LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified projects. She is also a massage therapist. Ms. Perez lives in Prescott.



DORR is presenting Ms. Abboud, Ms. Sears, and Ms. Perez as part of its critical issues breakfast series held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents a different issue at each. All breakfasts are open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover the cost of breakfast.

For more information, please visit: www.sedonadorr.org

Happiest Holidays Ever? The Nose Knows!

There is a free class Camp Verde Community Library on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Maintain joy and peace, and even make healthy choices around food and drink, using essential oils and aromatherapy. Hands on, fun and practical class! For info and to preregister, call/text: Honey Judith Rubin, 404.626.5235 or Sarah Jensen 928.451.4847.

Betty Carr Demo at NAWS Nov. 17

NAWS (Northern Arizona Watercolor Society) will meet on Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. After a short business meeting and a presentation of the works of the Cottonwood/Clarkdale Critique Group, there will be a short refreshment break followed by local esteemed artist Betty Carr, demonstrating how to achieve luminosity in watercolor. Betty is a superb teacher of traditional watercolor and leads painting groups in Europe plus is active each year with the Sedona Art Center's plein air festival. Coincidentally, NAWS also puts on a yearly experimental juried exhibition, which is at the Sedona Exhibition Gallery.

Monthly meetings of NAWS are held at the Sedona United Methodist Church, located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road, just off State Route 179 in the Chapel area. Artists and guests of all skill levels and styles - traditional or experimental – are welcome to attend, and encouraged to become a part of the Watercolor Society’s activities. Additional NAWS information regarding meetings, workshops, and activities, as well as webpages of members’ art displays, can be found on our website at www.NAWS-AZ.org.

Community coaches needed for Yavapai Reentry Project Nov. 18

Are you interested in serving as a volunteer guide or mentor for someone reentering the community after serving in prison? If so, the Yavapai Reentry Project is seeking your help as a Community Coach. Volunteer coaches give these individuals the opportunity for community support, the ability to build healthy relationships and to create hope for their future.

Community Coaches receive free training to learn needed skills for working one-on-one in helping provide referrals, emotional support and resources for former inmates. No experience, prior qualifications or education is needed. All that is needed is the desire to help.

The next Community Coach training will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 199 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood.

To register call MATFORCE at 708-0100 or email at matforce@cableone.net.

Retired Psychologist Kay Krizek will be conducting the training. Kay has also been a Community Coach for four women. Community Coach Kay Krizek says, “Community coaches provide vital support for formerly incarcerated individuals during their first year of reentry. The most important characteristics that a community coach possesses are a listening ear, an open mind and a caring heart.”

The Community Coach program has proven to be tremendously successful in Yavapai County. If you are interested in making a real difference in your community and having a positive impact on a person’s life, please contact the Yavapai Reentry Project. For more information visit YavapaiReentryProject.net

Adopt a Family Thanksgiving Nov. 18

The American Legion Auxiliary will be adopting 20 families. Items needed include cash for turkeys; instant potatoes or 5lb bags; gravy jars and packets; boxed stuffing mix; canned green beans; cream of mushroom soup; French fried onions; canned yams and sweet potatoes; marshmallows; canned cranberry sauce; frozen pumpkin pie; and cash.

We will be delivering the boxes to the families on Saturday, Nov. 18. Donation box will be located in the Social Quarters.

480 S. Calvary Way, in Cottonwood.

World Cup of Joe at Thanks a Latte Nov. 18

The public is invited to sample coffees from around the world at a special coffee tasting event at Camp Verde’s Thanks a Latte.

Darryl Olinick, a graduate of the Ivy League Barista Academy in California and owner of Thanks A Latte in Camp Verde, will share his encyclopedic knowledge of coffee, such as how it’s raised in different parts of the world, and which flavors are infused into which coffees.

Want a coffee with a hint of strawberries? Try the Ethiopian coffee.

Is chocolate more your style? Try the Colombian.

Here’s a piece of coffee trivia: it’s the microclimates and the small, family farms on Kona that make Kona coffee one of the best in the world.

You will also learn the difference between iced coffee and cold brewed, light and dark roast, and the origins of coffee

Olinick buys his beans from the finest growers in Ethiopia, Panama, Mexico, Colombia, Kona, as well as other nations. At Thanks a Latte, Olinick roasts his coffee beans on site, giving you the freshest cup of coffee in the Verde Valley.

Thanks a Latte serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and is fast acquiring a reputation, not only for its coffee, but also for its delicious, homemade pastries.

Come to Thanks a Latte as Olinick imparts his knowledge at this World Cup of Joe Coffee Tasting, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

Thanks a Latte is located at 348 S. Main St. in Camp Verde. For more information, call Darryl Olinick at (928) 567-6450

Flag retirement ceremony at Fort Verde Park Nov. 18

Fort Verde State Historic Park and American Legion Post #135 will be hosting our annual flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. This ceremony respectfully disposes of American flags that have served their purpose and can no longer be flown. Feel free to drop off flags to be retired at Fort Verde at 125 E. Hollamon St. in Camp Verde.

Contra Dance in Clarkdale set for Nov. 18

Come dance on the wooden floor of Clarkdale’s beautiful Clark Memorial Clubhouse at this month’s contra dance, Saturday, Nov. 18, sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and Flagstaff Friends of Musical Tradition. The clubhouse is at 39 N. 9th St. (9th & Main) in downtown Clarkdale. Michael Barraclough will teach and call the dances to the tunes of our live band, Just Desserts.

Be sure to arrive at 6:30 p.m. to learn the basic moves and then dance until 10. If you can walk, you can contra; see examples of contra dancing on Youtube. No partner or experience is necessary. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a snack to share if possible. Donation is $10 per dancer, $7 for students. Contact sandy@ringsforever.com or call 928-634-0486 for more information.

Legion sets annual Early Bird lunch Nov. 19

Nov. 19, American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary will host their annual Early Bird Membership lunch at the Clarkdale Loyal Order of the Moose, located at 1051 S Broadway in Clarkdale. The free lunch is an incentive meal to reward members for having paid their 2018 American Legion and Auxiliary membership fees on or before Nov. 19.



Lunch will be served after a brief program that will commence at 1pm. It will consist of sliced ham, BBQ brisket, meatballs, salads and dessert. For current Post 135 members that have not paid their dues, please contact Jim Strande at 301-7273, while auxiliary members need to contact Jonnie Maddox at 760-413-5912.

Please remember, this is an incentive event that the post and auxiliary host. Members possessing a 2018 membership card are eligible; guests who are not members of either organization will be asked to make a $5 donation.

For more information concerning the event, please contact Cmdr. Strande at 928-649-3374 or Unit President, Phyllis Kennedy at 300-7411.

Spirit of Joy to host Community Interfaith Service Thanksgiving Eve

This year's Community Interfaith Service will take place on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Dr., Clarkdale. The theme will be "Praying for Peace for All People." Representatives from seven faith traditions will participate in a discussion forum focusing on this theme. Participants are: Susan Jones (Bahai), Ben Ghalmi (Buddhism), Rev. Jon Hall(Christianity), Jayana Clerk(Hinduism), Khalida Brohl (Islam), Rabbi Bernie Kling (Judaism), and Vincent Randall (Native American). Prayers for peace will follow the forum.

Please bring non-perishable food items to be distributed by Old Town Mission. A monetary offering will be received to help the homeless in our community. (Make any checks payable to Verde Valley Homeless Coalition).

After concluding with the song, "Let There Be Peace On Earth" all are invited to enjoy refreshments in the fellowship hall. Call 634-4102 for further information.

Jerome’s Light up the Mountain Celebration slated for Nov. 25th

Christmas in Jerome means a night of luminarias, tree lighting, and holiday music. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with the merchants of Jerome setting out lovely luminarias and lighting the streets by the flickering of candles. Come early and find special gifts for your holiday list. Jerome is a one of a kind town filled with unique treasures. At 6 p.m., join town residents in the upper park to turn the switch on a beautiful display of holiday cheer. The Jerome Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Mingus Union High School Jazz Band and Choir who will perform throughout the afternoon. Santa arrives in town at 3:30 p.m., followed by pictures with Santa in the Old Town Hall. Bring your camera to take a photo for your own Christmas card. Tom Pitts will be reading “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” and then Santa will throw the switch to light up the park at 6 p.m., officially starting the holiday season. Join us on this special night in Jerome and help start the holidays at the top. There is plenty of free parking in the large lot past the fire station and a free shuttle will deliver you right into the center of town. For more information, visit jeromechamber.com.

EL Valle Artists Association sponsors workshop by international Artist Jan Sitts Nov. 25

EL Valle Artists Association will sponsor a workshop by artist Jan Sitts on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The workshop will be held at the Pine Shadows Club House, located at 2050 W. State Route 89A in Cottonwood. Please email Irene Bauman at ibgrace6@msn.com for more information on materials, cost, and any questions you may have.

Search the internet for the artwork of Jan Sitts, and you will find a feast for the eyes. Movement, riotous color, and high energy will make you want to see more. Your imagination will find delight in the designs intricacies found on the canvas. Often, Jan begins without a concept and a blank canvas. Her adventure begins as she adds and manipulates paint, mediums and materials upon the canvas. It reminds me of taking a vacation without an itinerary. Anything can happen; a wonderful surprise or a big challenge!

Jan Sitts is an internationally known artist, author, and workshop host. She describes her process as spontaneous and experimental. In Jan’s own words, “Painting on the edge keeps the mystery and energy alive in my work.” Please visit www.jansitts.com to learn more about Jan’s artworks, workshops and processes.

Also, please visit the EL Valle Artists Association website at elvalleartists.org to learn more about membership, meetings and upcoming events or workshops. All are welcome! For more information call 928-634-0076.

Verde Valley Caregiver Symposium set for Nov. 30

November is National Family Caregiver Month and Area Agency on Aging NACOG is teaming up with community partners to provide the Verde Valley Caregiver Symposium. Join us on November 30, 2017 at A Caring Place Adult Day Center located at 203 S. Candy Lane, Ste. 12A & 12B, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. The Symposium will be held from 10am - 2pm! Lunch is provided! Please register by calling Toll-Free 1-877-521-3500.



Know your numbers – choose your lifestyle

Camp Verde Community Library offers free health screenings between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. These non-fasting screenings for cholesterol, diabetes and blood pressure are sponsored by Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) and Verde Valley Medical Centers.

During the 20 minute non-fasting biometric screening you will not only get your numbers but a healthcare professional will go over your results with you to help you understand the connection between your numbers and healthy lifestyle habits.

Additional Screenings include HIV Testing by Yavapai County from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Vision Screening by Northern Arizona Healthcare from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

No appointment necessary.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call NAH at 928-853-0879 or contact the Library at 928-554-8391.

63rd Annual Christmas Parade rolls into Cottonwood Dec. 2

The theme for this year’s Christmas Parade, held Dec. 2 is “Magical Christmas.” The Grand Marshall is Rotary Club of the Verde Valley. Check in time is 9 a.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. The parade begins at 11 a.m.; those in the parade much be in line by 10:30 a.m.

The parade departs from the Verde Valley Fairgrounds Parking Lot. The judge’s stand is at the corner of Mingus Avenue and Main Street. The parade ends at Main Street and Cactus Street.

Third Annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night, events scheduled in Prescott, Clarkdale

The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County and the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona have partnered with Yavapai College and multiple community groups to present the Third Annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night. Two events will provide opportunities for area students, their families and local educators to learn more about post-secondary scholarships available for both traditional and non-traditional college students.

Through the Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship system, students are matched with more than 90 scholarships for which they qualify. Application requirements for scholarships that were established specifically for area students will be explained during the events. The Arizona Community Foundation is the largest private provider of scholarships in the state.









Local community groups as well as staff from ACF of Yavapai County and ACF of Sedona will be available to answer questions and share information. Following the success of the last year’s events, which had over 300 students in attendance, ACF of Yavapai County and ACF of Sedona are excited to offer two evening events again this year, one in Prescott and one in the Verde Valley. These events are free and open to the public. There is no need to register.

2017 CASH FOR COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP AWARENESS NIGHTS

PRESCOTT: Monday, Dec. 4 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Yavapai College Gymnasium, 1110 E. Sheldon St., Building 2, Prescott

CLARKDALE: Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Yavapai College Community Room, 601 Black Hills Dr., Clarkdale

Contact Lisa Sahady at 928.583.7815 or LSahady@azfoundation.org for more information regarding the Prescott event. For information about the event in Clarkdale, contact Tracey McConnell at 928.399.7218 or TMcConnell@azfoundation.org.

VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.



Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.



For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Free HIV screening offered

Free HIV Screening is offered on Thursdays by appointment only. Results are available in 20 minutes.

To make an appointment, call 928-634-6860. The screenings are sponsored by Sponsored by Yavapai County Community Health Services and Northland Cares.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument

Continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 am at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.



On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.



Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. Due to the holidays, there will be no bird walks on Nov. 25 or Dec. 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ 86335.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.



For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Holiday Quilt Raffle

The Camp Verde Quilters have a Log Cabin Holiday quilt for raffle at the Camp Verde Library. The quilt was pieced and donated by Peg Miller and quilted by Vicki Norman, Peg's daughter. It is in holiday red, green, gold and white colors and quilted with an evergreen tree motif. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 ticket and $5 for 6 tickets. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Camp Verde Library and Camp Verde Quilters 2018 Fort Verde Days Quilt Show. A drawing will be held once the raffle sales reach $500. The Camp Verde library is located at 130 N. Black Bridge Rd., Camp Verde, Arizona.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at the Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Volunteers needed for upcoming tax season

Your local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. We have sites in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, and Sedona.



We provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low income families. Experience is not required as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators, and receptionists. This is a wonderful way to give back to your community.



Please call Pat at 928 567-9251 for more information.

Christmas Craft Bazaar Vendor call

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is accepting crafter registrations for our annual Christmas Craft Bazaar. This year’s bazaar will be held on Saturday Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street. We are looking to showcase locally and regionally made quality products for this show. If you are a crafter of gifts or Christmas decorations don’t miss this opportunity to show off your talents.

This is a chance for local residents and visitors alike to browse a selection of unique gift and decorating ideas.

The Town’s annual Parade of Lights will also be held that evening at 6 pm just outside the Gym. After the parade Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Gym to meet children and hear their Christmas wishes. Crafters will not be required to provide individual liability insurance.

Booth space is $25 per vendor with limited electric availability and includes two 8 foot tables in an L shape. Vendors can contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation to apply or with questions at 395 S. Main St. or (928)554-0829 or Shawna.figy@campverde.az.gov.

Celebration of Christmas 2017

Remember when Christmas was a season of pure enchantment, toy land fantasies and winter wonderlands?

The tradition continues as EF Productions presents the 23rd annual Celebration of Christmas.

This spectacular theatrical Broadway style Christmas production is a heartwarming story where a little angel named Lucy/Lucas is sent to earth to help show Eliza, a lonely and hopeless street lady, along with her friends, the true meaning of Christmas. Set in old England, it is a cross between Dickens's A Christmas Carol and It’s A Wonderful Life.

Celebration of Christmas runs Friday, December 1 through Monday, December 4 at 7pm nightly; with an additional matinee performance on Saturday, December 2 at 1pm.

There are multiple levels of seating making the show affordable for anyone. Ticket prices, for ages 4 and older, range from $6-$23 for General Admission style seating and Reserved Seating. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Tickets are now on sale for Gold Circle, Silver Circle, Bronze Circle, & Copper Circle levels and can be purchased through the box office, over the phone (888)-71-TICKETS, or on the web at www.efproductions.org. Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. Get your tickets now at these special "early show" discount prices as ticket prices will increase $2 per ticket at the door on the day of the show. The doors will open 1 hour before each performance. Everyone is asked to bring a new toy gift donation to give at the door to benefit local foster children for Christmas.

For more information please call the box office at EF Productions at (928)-634-3034 Ext 102 Monday through Thursday 9am to 3pm. EF Productions is located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (1block west of Mingus Union High School).