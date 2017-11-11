Cottonwood Village honors veterans

The Cottonwood Village honored the 35 veterans (25 from World War II), who reside at the Cottonwood Village, in a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday. The Veterans Day program, which included an Honor Guard of Flags and a presentation of certificates and pins, was followed by a barbecue.
