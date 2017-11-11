Learn more about exceptional student services at ESS Parent University

CAMP VERDE – At Camp Verde Unified School District, special education is known as Exceptional Student Services.

CVUSD created ESS Parent University to tell parents and community members at large about the education, information and services provided within the realm of special education at both the school and district level, says Christina Gilbert, the Exceptional Student Services Department’s director.

ESS Parent University meets from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Camp Verde Elementary School’s art room.

The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14. CVUSD Psychologist Dr. Sami Lyn Worssam will present the Arizona State requirements for Child Find.

According to the Arizona Department of Education, Child Find is a “component of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA ‘04) that requires Public Education Agencies (PEA) to locate, identify, and evaluate all children with disabilities, aged birth through 21, located within their boundaries of responsibility who are in need of early intervention or special education services.”

Dr. Vicki Douvikas, Title 1 will present the Student Study Team (SST) process, which is a “Response to Intervention process, implemented to help struggling students,” Gilbert says.

According to Gilbert, the team process will discuss and review interventions to “help the student in the classroom, collect data, and may lead to a recommendation for possible special education evaluation.”

For more information, contact Chris Gilbert, Director of Exceptional Student Services (ESS), Camp Verde Elementary School, at 928-567-8049 or email: cgilbert@campverdeschools.org.

