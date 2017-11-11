Letter: Biggest problem today is that we have lost our moral compass

Editor:

There are so many good people out there who seem to tolerate the lack of a moral compass in our country.

Name calling was unacceptable in my profession. Teaching. Lying was unacceptable as well. Threats didn’t produce any positive results.

Destruction of the government and not respecting the 3 branches of government shows ignorance of political science and history.

Lets start with Congress. More and more representatives are not holding town halls. They are afraid of the ire of constituents. In trying to repeal and replace Obamacare, the current Congress is trying to make it harder and harder for people to get insurance.

If you were happy that our representative Paul Gosar voted against the bills, just remember he doesn’t want you to have any government sponsored health care. He has health insurance subsidized to the tune of 72%. He is one of the most obstructionist members of Congress. Part of the Freedom Caucus, these few congress people slow and stop progress on plans to help the American people. Most are in the pockets of lobbyists and their primary goal is to collect money. Lobbyists own Washington. Big pharma and insurance companies offer huge money to these members. When are we going to get Congress to vote in the interest of the American people instead of what the lobbyists want. They write many of the bills to be offered in Congress.

Jeff Flake and John McCain have seen the emperor has no clothes. Can we allow Steve Bannon and Donald Trump to determine our state politics? I don’t like the interference in our electoral process. Jeff Flake was the darling of the conservative movement and was undercut by Trump. I think he has a moral compass.

Eugenia Hart

Cornville