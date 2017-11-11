Letter: Schools need to learn to live within their means

Editor:
Thank you! And, Amen to Evelyn Larose and Joanna Wakefield for their comments concerning the MUHS override and all future overrides.
These ladies speak the truth! Schools should live within their budgets, students (and their parents) should pay for school supplies and extras, and taxes should not continue to rise due to a the passing of overrides.
I had to pay my way, and we paid for our children’s supplies. Increased spending that is not budgeted has to stop.
Barbara Pierce
Cottonwood
