Man who crossed SR 260 line injuring eight to be sentenced Monday

Nov. 21, 2014 – Collins, with a suspended license and under the influence of methamphetamine, fell asleep at the wheel and crossed over the center line on the SR 260, injuring a van of eight people. Five medical helicopters were lined up on the highway that evening to receive the three adults and five children to fly them to trauma centers.

Feb. 11, 2015 – Just before 10 a.m., Collins is arrested by the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and PANT drug enforcement team for possession and sale of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia, as well as for drugs found in his possession at the time of arrest.

April 2015 – Collins is charged with promoting prison contraband while in jail.

June 18, 2015 – Collins is indicted on 23 more counts related to the November accident. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

July 13, 2015 – Collins appears in court for a conference. A substantial amount of disclosure is gathered.

Aug. 11, 2015 – Collins considers the state’s plea offer.

Sep. 14, 2015 – Collins listens to a Donald hearing in court. If convicted on all three cases on all counts in the accident case, he could be sentenced to a total of 168 ¾ years. The maximum under the plea deal 81.25 years with a minimum of 38.

Oct. 19, 2015 – Jeremy Hutchinson and Sabrina Champ testify to Judge Bluff they are disappointed in the plea’s charges of attempted assault rather than assault. Judge Bluff agrees, citing that Collins has not accepted responsibility for the accident and should be charged with aggravated assault in the plea deal.

Nov. 25, 2015 – Collins rejects a modified plea agreement to settle criminal cases filed against him. The plea is withdrawn. Trial dates are set to begin July 6 through 22.

June 8, 2016 – A trial date set for October 18. The June trial had been “double-booked” with another trial.

Aug. 16, 2016 – A case management conference is held to confirm trial for October 18.

Oct. 4, 2016 – Collins accepts a plea deal in which he would serve between 21 to 25 years in prison.

Nov. 15, 2016 – Collins requests a new lawyer and 10 days to file motion to withdraw plea. Collins tells Judge Bluff his family will hire him a lawyer, to which Bluff does not object. State attorney Alex Harris is later assigned as advisory council.

July 18, 2017 – An evidentiary hearing is held. No manifest injustice is found in the entering of Collins’ plea.

Oct. 2, 2017 – Sentencing is set for Nov. 13.

Nov. 13, 2017 – Collins’ will be sentenced to 21 to 25 years by Judge Bluff.