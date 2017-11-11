New Maverik opens

People line up for the party at the Maverik store on SR 89A and Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood on Thursday to check out the new building. The former Maverik store and pumps on the site were demolished and a new store was built. Attendees checked out the swag, games, freshly-made bonfire foods and Cinnabons.
