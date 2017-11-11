Veterans gather at Verde Valley Flyers Veterans Day event

Veterans with the Verde Valley Flyers, who were at a Veterans Day event at the Cottonwood Airport Saturday morning, line up for a photo in front of Terry Andrew’s 1944 attack trainer airplane. The veterans enjoyed cake and music at the event.
Col. Wayne Daniels, middle, poses with Terry Andrews, left, and Harry Olson. Veterans gathered during a Verde Valley Flyers Veterans day event at the Cottonwood Airport on Saturday. Daniels, a former POW, was a B17 pilot who was shot down over Germany. He was captured after he parachuted from the airplane.
