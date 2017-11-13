Once again, it is Christmas in Jerome and that means a night of luminarias, tree lighting, and holiday music Nov. 25.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m.with the merchants of Jerome setting out lovely luminarias and lighting the streets by the flickering of candles. Come early and find special gifts for your holiday list. Jerome is a one of a kind town filled with unique treasures.

At 6 p.m., join town residents in the upper park to turn the switch on a beautiful display of holiday cheer. The Jerome Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Mingus Union High School Jazz Band and Choir who will perform throughout the afternoon.

Santa arrives in town at 3:30, followed by pictures with Santa in the Old Town Hall. Bring your camera to take a photo for your own Christmas card. Tom Pitts will be reading ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas and then Santa will throw the switch to light up the park at 6 p.m., officially starting the holiday season.

Join us on this special night in Jerome and help start the holidays at the top. There is plenty of free parking in the large lot past the fire station and a free shuttle will deliver you right into the center of town.

For more information, visit jeromechamber.com.